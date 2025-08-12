Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' - everything we know so far

Wake up, it's happening people!

A new era is coming as Taylor Swift has announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and Swifties are already losing their minds over the exciting news.

This will be the pop star's 12th studio album. The announcement comes just under a year and a half after the release of her last record, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024.

And of course, it wouldn't be a new Taylor Swift era without some fan theories as to what we can expect from this latest project.

Here is everything you need to know about The Life of a Showgirl.

Where did Swift announce the news?

If there's one thing we know about Swift is that she loves to keep us on our toes with how she announces an album, from the wiping her social media posts clean to promote Reputation, to announcing the release of Folklore just the day before, and posting the "Midnights Mayhem With Me" video series to share each of the song names for Midnights.

This time around, for The Life of a Showgirl, she announced the big news on the New Heights podcast co-hosted by her boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

In a preview clip from the upcoming episode set to release tomorrow (August 13), Swift can be seen with a mint green briefcase with her initials "T.S" in orange on the front. She then opens it to reveal her new album, where the cover is blurred out.

Guess we'll have to wait to watch the episode to see what the cover looks like...

"This is my brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl," Swift said, to which Jason screamed in excitement.

"TS 12!" Travis exclaimed.

What does it say on Swift's website?

Taylor Swift official website

Swift's official website has also changed, as the colours from this new album era appear to be orange and mint green (just like the briefcase she had on the podcast).

Similarly, the cover art for the album is currently blurred, but fans can already pre-order The Life of a Showgirl on vinyl, cassette and CD.

But there is currently no other information about the project...yet.

Who are the rumoured collaborators?

The rumour mill is in overdrive as to who has been a part of Swift's newest project - and it seems the pop star is already feeding us hints.

New billboards popped up in New York's Times Square and in Nashville with a link to a Spotify playlist created by Swift titled "and baby that's show business for you."

Swifties quickly highlighted how all 22 songs in the playlist were produced by Max Martin and Shellback, and Swift has previously teamed up with the pair on her albums Red, 1989, and reputation.

Meanwhile, Swifties are speculating that the album will also include a song featuring Sabrina Carpenter (who previously was a support act on the Eras Tour), due to the date "August 12 2025" appearing on her website, and Taylor Nation shared a photo of her with Swift earlier.

(And Swift is wearing an orange dress in the photo - a colour related to this new era!)





When will the album be released?

No release date has been announced yet, but on Swift's official website, it says pre-orders will ship before October 13, 2025.

"**THIS IS NOT THE RELEASE DATE, OFFICIAL RELEASE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED**" the description says underneath.

So we can expect new music soon if this is anything to go by!





How have Swifties reacted?

As you can imagine, Swifties are over the moon at news of new music from Swift - here are some of the best reactions:

"Almost forgot the entire point of being alive is getting to experience a new taylor swift album," one fan said.





A second person wrote, "No feeling in the world like a Taylor Swift album announcement."









"TS12 IS CALLED “THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL” a third person added.





A fourth person commented, "Prepared for whatever happens at midnight with only $200 in my bank account."









"No, you don’t understand. A Taylor Swift album produced by Max Martin and Shellback may actually kill me," someone else shared.





Another person posted, "After 437 days Taylor Swift is back we survived the drought."

