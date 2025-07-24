Travis Kelce had the most hilarious take on his relationship with Taylor Swift in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

Discussing the plot of Pretty Woman with his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, Travis said that the film needed to have the script flipped, with a high powered billionaire woman instead of man.

Jason was quick to make fun of his brother saying, "You're living Pretty Man right now... you're living your own Julia Roberts story."

