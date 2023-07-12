Timothée Chalamet posts 'cringe' tribute to Hugh Grant after Oompa Loompa clip goes viral

Timothée Chalamet stars as the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in the musical prequel Wonka, and the trailer for the latest adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic was released yesterday (June 11).

Among the star-studded cast, includes Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Baynton, and Matt Lucas, as well as Hugh Grant who has been transformed to play an Oompa Loompa.

While this casting choice has caused plenty of reaction online as viewers got a first glimpse of Grant in the role, small in stature, sporting a green wig and orange skin.

It seems even Chalamet himself can't hide his excitement that Grant is playing an Oompa Loompa as he took to Twitter to post a bizarre tribute to the Notting Hill actor.

"HUGHMPA LOOMPA DOOPATY GRANT," the 27-year-old tweeted to his 2m followers, combining Grant's name with The Oompa Loompa song that goes, "Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do."





The tweet sparked a wide mix of reactions from people, with some praising it as good promotion for the film while others thought the tweet was cringe.

















































Wonka is set to be a coming-of-age musical that tells the backstory of Willy Wonka, and this is the latest prequel inspired by the Roald Dahl 1964 children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."



There have been previous adaptations of the novel which include Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971 starring Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, as well as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005 where Johnny Depp took on the role.

Wonka is set to hit cinemas on December 15th.

