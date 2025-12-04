Travis Kelce has revealed a new detail about his relationship with fiancée Taylor Swift - and the internet is debating whether it's sweet or a red flag.

In a new episode of the New Heights podcast, he hosts with his brother Jason, viewers got further insight into Travis's high-profile relationship with the pop star when quizzing guest, actor George Clooney, on his claim that he's not gotten into a fight with his wife, Amal, in over a decade.

"You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten in a fight in 10 years," the Kansas City Chiefs player put to Clooney, who is currently promoting his new film, Jay Kelly.

"That's right," Clooney confirmed, to which Travis questioned whether or not he was lying.

"No, I'm not lying, Travis," the actor sassily answered back, prompting laughter from the trio.

"I'm just asking," Travis said, holding his hands up in defence.

The tables were then turned as Clooney responded, "Shall we ask you the same questions?" referring to Travis's relationship with Swift. The couple got engaged back in August after two years of dating.

That's when Travis opened up and revealed, "Well. It's only been two and a half years, and you're right, I haven't gotten in an argument, never once."

"Honestly, you know neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in it?"

Jason then asked what Clooney's secret is to having an argument-free relationship, and he shared some words of wisdom in return and sang his wife's praises.

"Dude, I'm 64 years old, what am I gonna argue about at this point? I've met this incredible woman, she's beautiful and smart and stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world, and I can't believe how lucky I am so what am I gonna fight about?" he said.

"It's a great answer," Jason said, as Travis agreed, "Goddamn, that's a good one."

To which Clooney joked they could use his answer, as Travis shared he's been "taking notes this whole time".

Since the podcast dropped, this particular clip has been making the rounds on social media and has sparked a debate on whether not arguing in a relationship is healthy or a red flag.

One person wrote, "Lowkey I feel like I also wouldn't argue with my partner if our combined net worth was $1.67 billion and her half of that was $1.6 billion."









"That is actually not good at all," a second person said.





A third person added, "Some of you can’t tell the difference between healthy communication and letting something escalate…..

"You can disagree with each other and discuss this even get annoyed without arguing. If two emotional intelligent people are in a relationship and communicate properly this is exactly what happens. You discuss things without it escalating some of you are just drama addicted."

"Pretty cool when you can bring something up that hurt you and your partner just apologizes and asks how they can do better instead of it turning into an argument. never arguing ≠ absence of conflict," a fourth person commented.

Someone else responded, "As a woman it’s very dangerous to marry a man, and having zero idea of how he handles conflict… good luck to her."





"When couples say this shit all I can think is you’re either a [psychopath] or you view your partner the same way you do a pet," another person said.









"The concept of 35-year-olds having disagreements without arguing being considered a 'red flag'. At some point, I need this app nuked," one user replied.

