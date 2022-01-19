It’s been a whole year since former President Donald Trump was banned from major social media platforms, including Twitter, after he was accused of stoking the flames of insurrection by claiming the presidential election was stolen.

For years, Trump used his Twitter account to rail against politicians such as former President Barack Obama over his gum-chewing, college and birth records to “crooked Hillary Clinton” comments.

But aside from politics, that was another bizarre aspect to his Twitter feed - his surprising obsession with pop culture and celebrities.

Two of his most notable targets were Miley Cyrus and Russell Brand, and thanks to the Twitter account @oldDonaldTrumpTweetz, we can now take a trip down memory lane.

In 2013, Trump sent out a series of tweets to praise the singer, and not just because she stayed at his hotels.

Instead, he offered dating advice...

In one tweet, which was published on September 19 of that year, Trump said: “@MileyCyrus - don’t worry about Liam. You can do much better, and you have plenty of time - remain strong!”

Starting in 2009, Cyrus, who met her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, developed an off relationship with him while filming The Last Song.

The two were first engaged in spring 2012 but called it off sometime in 2013.

In 2016, Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their relationship and got married in 2018. Sadly, in 2020, they divorced.

In another tweet from 2013, Trump believed Cyrus is a “good person”, but was on a “tricky and slippery path”.

“The right moves will lead to greatness, the wrong moves to oblivion! GUIDANCE,” he said, seemingly trying to give advice.

Cyrus, who was 21 at the time, changed up her image following her “Wrecking Ball” song, which was completely different from what people were accustomed to in her Hannah Montana days.

She also twerked on fellow singer Robin Thicke during a performance at the 2013 VMA’s.

With Russell Brand, Trump seemed to not have any ill intent for him at first, and in 2011 wrote that he liked him.

But after his marriage to Katy Perry, Trump unleashed the rants.

“I watched Russell Brand @rustyrockets on the @jimmyfallon show the other night - what the hell do people see in Russell - a major loser,” Trump tweeted in 2014.

He also said that Perry “must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand.”

Trump had mistakenly tweeted that Brand appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, the English comic appeared on NBC’s Today, ABC’s The View and CBS’ The Late Show with David Letterman.

Brand clapped back at Trump’s tirade with, “@realDonaldTrump are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?”

He added in another tweet: “@realDonaldTrump, I don’t think your daddy left you any witty ripostes, and everything you have is inherited.”

Brand also tweeted a link to a report from The Atlantic called: In Financial Circles, It’s Pretty Well Known That Trump Is a Deadbeat.

Piers Morgan also jumped in on the action in support of Trump’s opinion.

He wrote a story for Daily Mail titled, “Why I would rather be stuck on a desert island with Donald Trump than bogus revolutionary Russell Brand - and it’s not just because he has better hair.”

The internet spat between Trump and Brand might have stemmed from a comment Brand made during an interview for his book “Revolution” on SiriusXM Radio, where he called Trump “a bit daft.”

Elsewhere, the @oldTrumpTweetz page also shared tweets about Trump not liking actor Samuel Jackson’s gold swing and alleging that he cheats at the sport.

He also believed that the Yankee’s first game loss against the Detroit Tigers at the American League Championship Series in 2012 and star Derek Jeter’s broken leg was “karma” for the player selling his apartment at Trump World Tower.