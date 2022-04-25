Ex-US president Donald Trump slammed Prince Harry as "an embarrassment" during a candid interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking on the journalist's new show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Trump ripped into the Duke of Sussex. He asked Morgan whether he was familiar with the term "whipped", a slang term to describe someone who lets their partner have a great deal of control over their lives.

“Harry is whipped. Do you know the expression?” Trump quizzed.

“I’m familiar with the phrase,” Morgan responded.

“I won’t use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no other person I think I’ve seen,” the former president said.

Despite teasers of animosity between Trump and Morgan after the host grilled him on claims the 2020 election was rigged, Trump said they both shared the same views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Morgan notoriously stormed off the Good Morning Britain set following a heated debate over the couple.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan,” Trump said. “I’m not a fan and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment. And I think she spoke badly of the royal family but in particular the Queen.”



Trump then claimed he and the Queen got along "famously" – but expressed there was "one thing" he disagrees with her on.

“She liked me and I liked her,” he recalled before saying Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles.

“The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she would have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine. But you now longer have titles. You know?

“‘I think that [Harry] has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country,” Trump continued. “I own a lot of things there….”

Trump did not stop there, declaring that he believes the relationship will soon end when "Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around."

“So, I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” he said. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?”

Asked Morgan, “You think it’s gonna end?”

“I do,” Trump answered. “I’ve been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything. It’ll end and it’ll end bad.

“And I wonder if Harry’s gonna go back on his hands and knees, back into the beautiful city of London and say, ‘Please.’ You know, I think Harry has been led down a path.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored hits screens on Monday on Talk TV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia.

