Where is IShowSpeed touring next after huge European tour?

Hot on the heels of his European tour, IShowSpeed is understood to have already confirmed his next tour and which countries he will be stopping off at as part of a wider, global venture.

Speed's European tour was jam packed and full of incident.

It was centred around Euro 2024 as he got to see games at the tournament in Germany, including watching his beloved Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal.

He also visited a number of other countries, such as Albania where he met the country's Prime Minister, Italy where he was hilariously mistaken for Rafael Leao and Norway where he vowed he would never go back to after experiencing the "scariest day of my life" (yet he recently returned to the country and was offered a professional football contract).

He and his crew were mobbed and his car was attacked on a number of occasions, which racked up bills of tens of thousands of pounds.

Speed's European tour has concluded but he's not stopped - a video of him has gone viral pulling off an insane stunt where he jumped over a Lamborghini that was driven towards him at speed by his father.

Now it's understood Speed has confirmed where he will be going next and that's around South East Asia.

A post from X / Twitter user @SpeedUpdates1 said: "IShowSpeed announced his next streaming tour will be South East Asia. He plans on visiting The Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and more in September!"

In the comments on the post, one user said they hoped he would be touring Africa.

@SpeedUpdates1 replied: "Africa will be in December!"

As part of the South East Asia tour, Nepal is also said to be one of the countries included.

