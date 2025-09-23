A character letter from Yung Miami to New York judge Arun Subramanian, where she says P. Diddy - real name Sean Combs - is "not a danger or a threat to the community," ahead of his sentencing.

The rapper - real name Caresha Brownlee - was first linked to Combs in 2021. They later confirmed their relationship in 2022 on City Girls rapper’s podcast series, Caresha, Please.

There were then reports that the couple broke up in April 2023, but they attended the Met Gala together the following month.

In the letter filed on Monday, September 22, and reported by outlets and accounts such as Complex, HotNewHipHop, and The Shade Room, Brownlee begins by clarifying that she "cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before I met Sean Combs."

“For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed,” she wrote. “Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

She goes on to say how Combs helped her to "find balance between chasing my dreams and being present for my family."

The 31-year-old then recalls one of her "meaningful memories" when Combs took her to her first Met Gala in 2023 due to “what it represented.”

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"He’s constantly encouraged me—and so many others—to dream bigger, walk in confidence, and never shrink who we are to make others comfortable," she wrote.

Brownlee then claims she has "witnessed him [Combs] doing real inner work" by doing "anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing through therapy."

"Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community," she added, and believes Combs "belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him and who continue to be his greatest source of purpose and strength.

"Judge..That’s a good man," she concluded the letter.

Previously, Brownlee described her relationship with Combs in an interview with XXL back in 2022, saying: "People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

In July, Combs was found not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, but he was convicted on two prostitution-related counts and was denied bail.

Now, he faces 20 years in prison, and his sentencing is expected on 3 October.

