FPL Gameweek 2: Transfer news, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

The new Premier League season is underway, along with its accompanying Fantasy Premier League (FPL), and while of course it's good to have the best league in the world back, there weren't too many surprises on the opening day.

The biggest shock probably came in the final fixture of the gameweek as Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw at Leicester City despite dominating for large parts of the game.

In line with this, FPL points were pretty high across the board in the opening gameweek with an average of 57.

Each gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 2.

FPL transfer news

While this update won't go into every single transfer involving Premier League clubs, this will keep you up-to-date with the major ones since the last FPL piece which was published on August 15 in chronological order.

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, priced at £5.0m in the game, has headed out on loan once again, this time to newly-promoted Ipswich Town but he will be ineligible to face his parent club, meaning a potential debut would come in Gameweek 3.

Ipswich Town have also brought in Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers and is a midfielder in the game priced at £6.0m.

Nottingham Forest have signed Paraguayan Ramon Sosa, a midfielder at £5.5m.

After selling Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth moved quickly to replace him with Evanilson from Porto and he's priced at £6.0m, he could be one to keep an eye on.

Napoli midfielder and Swedish international Jens Cajuste has signed on loan for Ipswich Town for the season, priced at £4.5m.

Oliver Skipp has signed for Leicester City from Tottenham Hotspur and although this has not been updated on FPL, he's priced at £5.0m.

Georgino Rutter haș swapped Leeds United for Brighton and has a price tag of £5.5m

And there's been one in and one out at Chelsea, with Conor Gallagher signing for Atletico Madrid meaning he will no longer be in the game with Joao Felix coming the other way but has yet to be assigned a price tag at the time of writing.

Chelsea have signed Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, this time on a permanent basis / Darren Walsh, Chelsea FC via Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this will be a comprehensive guide to players who are out for each club at the start of the season in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected, otherwise they are ruled out.

If a team is not mentioned, they do not have any injuries at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira (75 per cent chance of playing)

Aston Villa - Robin Olsen (50 per cent chance of playing), Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara,

Bournemouth - David Brooks, Tyler Adams, Enes Unal

Brentford - Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry (25 per cent chance of playing), Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Bart Verbruggen (25 per cent chance of playing), Pervis Estupinan (50 per cent chance of playing), Tariq Lamptey (50 per cent chance of playing), Yankuba Minteh (75 per cent chance of playing), Julio Enciso (25 per cent chance of playing), Solly March, Evan Ferguson (50 per cent chance of playing)

Crystal Palace - Matheus Franca

Everton - Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Youssef Chermiti

Ipswich Town - Arijanet Muric (75 per cent chance of playing), Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns (75 per cent chance of playing), George Hirst

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Conor Coady, Patson Daka

Manchester City - Savinho (75 per cent chance of playing), Oscar Bobb, Rodri

Manchester United - Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund

Newcastle United - Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Ola Aina (75 per cent chance of playing), Danilo, Anthony Elanga (75 per cent chance of playing)

Southampton - Juan Larios, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Adam Lallana, Ross Stewart

Tottenham Hotspur - Pedro Porro (75 per cent chance of playing), Rodrigo Bentancur (50 per cent chance of playing)

West Ham United - Edson Alvarez (25 per cent chance of playing)

Wolves - Nelson Semedo, Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome

Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro scored but then picked up a knock in his side's 1-1 draw at Leicester City / Michael Regan, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Even though it's early in the season, some players have already picked up suspensions or have them carried over from the start of the last campaign.

Chelsea - Reece James

Everton - Ashley Young

Ipswich Town - Kalvin Phillips (ineligible to face his parent club)

Newcastle United - Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur - Yves Bissouma (made unavailable for selection by his club)

Wolves - Nelson Semedo

FPL Gameweek 2 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Aston Villa v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Brighton v Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sunday, 2pm)

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Fulham v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brentford (Saturday, 4.30pm)

Manchester City v Ipswich Town

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Wolves v Chelsea (Sunday, 2pm)

Bukayo Saka and Arsenal have a tricky teatime trip to Aston Villa on Saturday / Shaun Botterill, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 2 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

With one free transfer available, Indy100 has used this, replacing Leandro Trossard with Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's opening day win against Wolves and although with Aston Villa up next, it's important to have an Arsenal player in there somewhere.

He comes straight into the starting XI with a few further tweaks.

In defence, Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis will face Nottingham Forest at home and has come in for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa.

In the midfield, as well as the Martinelli switch, Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, who has Wolves away, comes in for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

The front three stays the same but after missing out on captaincy points by maybe trying to be a bit too clever, Indy100 is captaining Manchester City's Erling Haaland this week with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah the vice-captain once again.

Indy100's team

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace, £4.5m (West Ham United H)

Defenders

Andrew Robertson, Liverpool, £6m (Brentford H)

Dan Burn, Newcastle United, £4.5m (Bournemouth A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Nottingham Forest H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.5m (VC, Brentford H)

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal, £7.0m (Aston Villa A)

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea, £6.5m (Wolves A)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.5m (Leicester City H)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.0m (C, Ipswich Town H)

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United, £8.5m (Bournemouth A)

Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotspur, £7.5m (Everton H)

Substitutes

Alphonse Areola, West Ham United, £4.5m (Crystal Palace A)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.0m (Arsenal H)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.0m (Fulham A)

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa, £4.5m (Arsenal H)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next FPL gameweek starts with Arsenal v Brighton on August 31 (kick-off 12.30pm).

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.