FPL Gameweek 24 preview: Every player you need to think about

The weekend sees attention return to the Premier League once more and this Gameweek could be the time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to really think about who to pick with key runs coming up for a number of clubs.

To note, this preview was written after the final round of Champions League fixtures on Wednesday (28 January) but before the final round of Europa League fixtures on Thursday (29 January).

Gameweek 24 starts with three fixtures kicking off on Saturday (31 January) at 3pm GMT (10am ET / 7am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT).

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 24.

Best Gameweek 24 goalkeeper picks

Perhaps the best option for the next four Gameweeks is Chelsea's Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) as the Blues have four consecutive green games.

I don't think many people saw Arsenal conceding three at home to Manchester United coming... But David Raya (£5.9m) remains a decent long-term option with the Gunners not having a red Gameweek in their next nine.

Top points scoring goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) continues to be one to think about with the Toffees not having a red fixture in their next four.

Short term, Robin Roefs (£5.0m) might be good to bring in as Burnley visit the Stadium of Light but the Black Cats did concede three first-half goals at West Ham United last time out.

Best Gameweek 24 defender picks

Again, with no red fixture in their next nine, Arsenal's Gabriel (£6.9m) is the obvious premium defender pick right now.

Looking at Chelsea assets, Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) brings a threat at both ends of the pitch and with four consecutive green Gameweeks, he could be in line for big hauls.

Since Michael Carrick took the reins at Manchester United, Harry Maguire (£4.3m) has returned to the fold and the defender is another one that can provide returns at both ends of the pitch. The Red Devils have no red fixture in their next five and have beaten Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two.

He's a bit risky at present given what's going on at Crystal Palace and the run they're on but Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) is back from injury and he was a consistent high points scorer before being hampered. The Eagles have no red game in their next seven either.

And we mentioned him last week but Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) is a strong differential given his defensive contribution (DEFCON) points this season and with the Seagulls not having a red fixture in their next five.

Best Gameweek 24 midfielder picks

Starting with Chelsea's four green Gameweeks, Cole Palmer (£10.4m) could provide strong returns. He's being eased back into the side after a number of injury problems have plagued his season but coming on as a substitute at half-time in the 3-2 win at Napoli midweek, he provided two crucial assists. He's risky but there could be a high reward over the next few weeks, especially as he'll be the penalty taker when he's on the pitch too.

The safer option is undoubtedly Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) and he's much more enticing at that price point too. He's been operating in more advanced areas under Liam Rosenior so far but noticeably dropped back when Chelsea were chasing the game at Napoli as more attacking players were introduced through the second half. With teams expected to sit back against the Blues over the next few weeks, and with Palmer returning, he could operate deeper and he wouldn't be on penalties if Palmer is on the pitch.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) has previously been a FPL manager's dream in past seasons and he might well be that again until the end of the season as he's playing in much more attacking areas under Carrick. Bryan Mbuemo (£8.3m) has also been operating as the central striker and scored against both Manchester City and Arsenal in the last two.

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) has been the shining light in a stuttering period and seems the best way into the side at the moment.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) picked up an assist at Newcastle United last time out with Villa having just one red fixture in their next 13.

And Fulham's Harry Wilson (£6.0m) continues to be in scintillating form for the Cottagers, scoring in a home win against Brighton last time out. Fulham face both Manchester clubs in their next three though.

Best Gameweek 24 forward picks

Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.2m) seems to be rediscovering the form he had at the start of the season - he's scored four in the last three matches he's started in all competitions.

What to do with Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£15.0m)... He came on as a substitute in City's 2-0 win against Wolves and has scored just one goal, which was from the spot, in his last six league games. Spurs and Liverpool up next make him a head scratcher but City then have a run of seven games without a red fixture.

Looking a bit further ahead, Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) is one to consider. After a slow start to the season, he's only failed to provide attacking returns in three of the last 10 Gameweeks and with Villa having just one red fixture in their next 13, he could be their main man.

Bournemouth's Evanilson (£7.0m) could be a strong differential too. The forward has scored three in the last four Gameweeks and the Cherries have a run of eight games without a red fixture coming up.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.