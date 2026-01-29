GTA 6 LIVE: Physical editions 'delayed' claims leaker

A leaker claims physical copies of GTA 6 will be delayed to minimise the risk of any further leaks.

In November, Rockstar Games delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 to 19 November 2026 "to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve", the studio said in a statement.

Despite the ongoing wait, anticipation continues to build for the most anticipated game of all time as gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for the latest breaking news, leaks and rumours as they happen.

GTA 6 physical editions 'delayed' claims leaker A gaming insider claims physical editions of GTA 6 may be delayed to minimise the risk of story or gameplay details being leaked. With physical editions of games, some pre-orders arrive with gamers days before the game actually releases, meaning they get their hands on a copy days before they're supposed to. And seemingly to mitigate this, according to PPE.pl, a "trusted" insider called Graczdari claims the physical edition of GTA 6 might be delayed to avoid this. The Polish outlet says Graczdari "handles physical video game sales in Europe". PPE.pl reports Graczdari, who has previously correctly revealed the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the physical edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and the release date for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for Nintendo Switch 2, claims: "GTA 6 will first debut digitally on consoles, with a physical release only some time later. "The source doesn't know whether this will happen a few weeks after launch or only in the first half of 2027." The report adds an "informant" says "more information will be available in mid-February". This is all unconfirmed at present as nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two about a physical edition of GTA 6 at the time of writing, or if there will be an update about this in the next few weeks.

Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen port happening but not any time soon, claims insider An insider has shared bittersweet claims about the speculated Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen port Rockstar Games A Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen port has been given a bittersweet update from a renowned insider, who claims it's happening but not to expect it releasing any time soon. Rumours of Rockstar Games releasing native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, along with a Nintendo Switch 2 release, have been circling for a while. It's expected if it happens, the next-gen release would see the game run up to 4K and 60fps (frames per second). Responding to someone posting on X / Twitter they are "losing faith" in a next-gen update, Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said: "I can tell you 100 per cent I know eight devs that worked on RDR2 next-gen." But responding to a separate post from the same user, Reilly warns to not expect a RDR2 next-gen port any time soon. Read the full story here.

ICYMI: New GTA 6 'tease' discovered It's claimed on social media that what could have been a previously planned GTA 6 "tease" has been discovered in Red Dead Redemption 2's game files. @GameRoll_ explained the claims from SonekaSpeedruns on X / Twitter and said: "A partially unused boat texture in RDR2's game files has been discovered. "Interestingly, it reveals that a ship was originally called 'The Leonida'. It appears as if Rockstar might've initially intended to tease GTA 6 in RDR2? "The other unused ship names are 'The Emily Bell' and 'Moses T Prescott'. I wonder if those are references to something as well?" To be clear, claims about plans for GTA 6 being teased in RDR2 are speculation and have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

New GTA 6 'tease' discovered It's claimed on social media that what could have been a previously planned GTA 6 "tease" has been discovered in Red Dead Redemption 2's game files. @GameRoll_ explained the claims from SonekaSpeedruns on X / Twitter and said: "A partially unused boat texture in RDR2's game files has been discovered. "Interestingly, it reveals that a ship was originally called 'The Leonida'. It appears as if Rockstar might've initially intended to tease GTA 6 in RDR2? "The other unused ship names are 'The Emily Bell' and 'Moses T Prescott'. I wonder if those are references to something as well?" To be clear, claims about plans for GTA 6 being teased in RDR2 are speculation and have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on featured community series in GTA Online. The studio said: "Join the Community Combat Series fray this week for triple rewards, including a new standoff between infantry and speeding Insurgents by Itsjennieduh. "A selection of Transform Races also return to the GTA Online Featured Series, paying out 2x GTA$ and RP."

Rockstar Games Steam sale Rockstar Games has a publisher sale on Steam through 5 February. Games such as GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Max Payne trilogy all have heavy discounts.

Release date wait hits huge milestone There are now less than 300 days until GTA 6 releases - if all goes according to plan from here. The countdown to 19 November 2026 is now 299 days at the time of writing. Let's hope everything remains on track between now and then.

Release date milestone reaction from GTA6 Gamers have been reacting to GTA 6 currently being 300 days away and are not convinced the game will release on 19 November. On a thread in the GTA 6 Subreddit, SogeSchmuck said: "Last time we could say this was 30 July last year." TheCosmicKratos said: "Hi guys, Spring 2027, you know the drill." Ethanbrocks said: "Willing to bet that this won't be the last 300 day countdown that we'll be seeing." kamil7122124 said: "U sure about that sir?" Deranged1337 said: "I'll believe it when pre-orders finally go live."

GTA 6 release date countdown hits major milestone With yesterday (Thursday 22 January) marking 300 sleeps until the release of GTA 6, today (Friday 23 January) marks 300 days until the release of the most anticipated game of all time. It's already been quite the journey - in February 2022, Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 was in development with trailer 1 releasing in December 2023 when a 2025 release date was given. That release window was then narrowed in May 2024, when it was revealed GTA 6 would release in Autumn 2025. Fast forward a year and that release date was delayed to 26 May 2026 - but to soften the blow, Rockstar released trailer 2, new screenshots, artwork, a revamped website and more. However, in November 2025, GTA 6 was delayed again, this time until 19 November 2026. And now, at the time of writing, there is 300 days to go until we can finally play GTA 6. Let's hope everything stays on track between now and then.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Help Martin Madrazo with his vengeful plots by completing Madrazo Hits to rack up 3x GTA$ and RP through 28 January. "And next week, get ready to roll up your sleeves with a trio of new Odd Jobs coming to GTA Online."

GTA 6 release date countdown hits huge milestone There are now 300 sleeps to go until GTA 6 releases - as long as Rockstar doesn't delay it again... GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release on 19 November 2026 which is 301 days and 300 sleeps away at the time of writing.

Let's cross everything this is the year we'll all finally be able to play the most anticipated game of all time.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Red Dead Online content creator vsblicky crafted this ensemble for the well-travelled type who needs to feel as comfortable at the bottom of a cave as they do warming a seat at the poker table. "Assemble the look for free from the Catalogue."

Rockstar Games gives latest on office boiler incident Rockstar Games has confirmed there have been no injuries following the incident at its Rockstar North Edinburgh offices and the "studio remains open and operational". A Rockstar spokesperson said: "Early Monday (19 January) morning, there was a malfunction in one of the heating boilers at Rockstar North. "Many thanks to those that reached out with concern and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation - please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational." Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. "Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. "There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9.21am."

Rockstar Games gives official update on office incident Rockstar Games has shared an official update with indy100 about the incident that happened at Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh. A spokesperson said: "Early Monday morning, there was a malfunction in one of the heating boilers at Rockstar North. "Many thanks to those that reached out with concern and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation - please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational." To be clear, claims about an "explosion" were made online and were not confirmed by Rockstar Games or Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

'Explosion' at Rockstar North offices It's reported that a boiler exploded at Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh, the main site where GTA 6 is being developed, with emergency services called out to "secure structural damage". While exactly what happened remains unclear, EdinburghLive said reports suggested an "explosion in a boiler room" was the cause. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent a statement to indy100 which said: "We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. "Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. "There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9.21am." Indy100 has also contacted Rockstar Games for comment.

Rockstar Games quiet 'update' reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Rockstar Games seemingly making a quiet update to its YouTube playlists, including one called 'Grand Theft Auto VI trailers'. While a post about this in the GTA 6 Subreddit has got hundreds of upvotes, a lot of the top comments are skeptical about what it signifies. Ni_Ce_ said: "Which means absolutely nothing 🔥🔥🔥" Nutttss said: "Probably doesn't mean anything, I remember they did this before trailer 2 came out and nothing happened for months." Emotional_Site_7952 said: "This means nothing. Reminds me of the empty 'screens' display from their website."

Rockstar Games quiet 'update' swirls announcement speculation It's been spotted online that Rockstar Games seems to have been making quiet updates to its YouTube playlists, including one titled 'Grand Theft Auto VI trailers'. It's unknown what has changed and there are no hidden videos but it has sparked speculation among some that Rockstar could be gearing up for some sort of GTA 6 announcement. However this is pure speculation at present as nothing official has been confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.