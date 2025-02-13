After a flurry of cup competition action, including huge games in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, the Premier League is properly back this weekend.

League leaders Liverpool were left stunned at Everton on Wednesday (February 12) night in their rearranged fixture after James Tarkowski scored a 98th minute equaliser in the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

That means all teams have now played 24 games and the Reds sit seven points clear of Arsenal in second spot.

With a double gameweek, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was the pick of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gameweek 24 with a whopping 29 points, leaving managers who triple captained him feeling rather smug (which indy100 sadly bottled).

Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 25.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah netted a whopping 29 points during double gameweek 24 / Carl Recine, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 25 picks - what to think about

Double gameweeks are like buses - wait all season for one and then two come at once and this one involves Liverpool once again.

With the Reds reaching the final of the Carabao Cup and still being in the Champions League, Liverpool have an extra midweek match at Aston Villa.

For those that didn't triple captain Mohamed Salah before, this could prove another chance to do so, with the Reds' other fixture at the weekend a home clash with struggling Wolves.

A reminder the assistant manager chip is available now and managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m which players need to budget for.

Arsenal have two green fixtures coming up but then do not have any green in the five after that.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Nottingham Forest will face a true test of their top four credentials with three light red fixtures in their next four after the trip to Fulham this weekend.

Chelsea have somehow snuck back into the top four but have a couple of tricky trips to Brighton and Aston Villa up next before two green fixtures.

Both Manchester City and Newcastle United have tricky runs coming up but high-flying Bournemouth have an incredible run on the horizon with no red fixture until the start of May.

Aston Villa and Brighton both have mixed runs and Fulham don't have a red fixture until the start of April but have some tricky games in there.

Brentford have a really good run with three green games up next with Crystal Palace's good run continuing too with no red fixture until the middle of April.

Manchester United and Spurs both have winnable games on the horizon but are still languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Everton's incredible form continues with 10 points from their last 12 with no red fixture until the start of April, West Ham United have a mixed run in their next three and Wolves don't have a green fixture for the rest of the month but then have a really good run.

Looking at the bottom three, Leicester City have two green and two light red in their next four, Ipswich Town have six neutral colour fixtures coming up and Southampton, fresh off their second win of the season, don't have a green fixture until mid March.

Brentford have the best run in the next three of any team in the Premier League on paper and Bryan Mbuemo could be an option for FPL managers / Mike Hewitt, Getty Images

FPL transfer news

The last indy100 FPL guide was published on January 30 so although it feels a lifetime ago, here are the biggest transfers that happened as the window closed, including some big deadline day moves, in chronological order.

Miguel Almiron left Newcastle United to go Stateside to join Atalanta United.

Jhon Duran moved to Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr for a fee reportedly worth £65m with Aston Villa moving to bring in Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United and Marco Asensio from PSG for the rest of the season too.

Kevin Danso joined Spurs on loan from Lens to help with their defensive issues and Spurs also signed the highly rated Mathys Tel for the rest of the season from Bayern Munich.

Brighton's Valentin Barco has joined Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Chelsea let three players go out on loan on deadline day, with Axel Disasi departing for Aston Villa, Ben Chilwell joining up with Crystal Palace and Joao Felix heading to Italy and AC Milan who only joined the Blues in the summer.

Brighton's Evan Ferguson joined West Ham United on loan to find more minutes and to help the Hammers out with their options up front.

Manchester City made yet another signing, capturing the signature of Nico Gonzalez from Porto for a fee said to be around the £50m mark.

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia joined Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on loan for the rest of the season.

Mario Lemina left Wolves to make a permanent move to Galatasaray and Willian is back in the Premier League, signing again for Fulham on a free transfer.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, according to head coach Mikel Arteta / Alex Pantling, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Ben White, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (25), Kai Havertz (25), Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Ezri Konsa (75), Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings (50), Ross Barkley (50), Ollie Watkins (75)

Bournemouth - Adam Smith (50), Marcos Sensei, James Hill (50), Julian Araujo, Julio Soler, Luis Sinisterra (75), Alex Scott (50), Evanilson, Enes Unal

Brentford - Mark Flekken (75), Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Jason Steele, Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk (50), Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Mats Wieffer (50), James Milner, Solly March (25)

Chelsea - Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Omari Kellyman, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad, Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure, Eddie Nketiah (75)

Everton - Nathan Patterson (25), Seamus Coleman (25), Dwight McNeil, Orel Mangala (50), Iliman Ndiaye (75), Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson, Reiss Nelson

Ipswich Town - Christian Walton, Sam Szmodics (75), Conor Chaplin (50), Wes Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Victor Kristiansen (75), Jannik Vestergaard (75), Ricardo Pereira, Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy (75)

Liverpool - Joe Gomez (25), Tyler Morton

Manchester City - Manuel Akanji (75), Jack Grealish (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb (75)

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw (25), Mason Mount

Newcastle United - Dan Burn (75), Sven Botman (75), Jamaal Lascelles, Anthony Gordon (75), Joelinton, Harvey Barnes

Nottingham Forest - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Southampton - Taylor Harwood-Bellis (75), Jack Stephens (25), Juan Larios, Ryan Fraser (50), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario (50), Destiny Udogie (50), Radu Dragusin, James Maddison (50), Brennan Johnson (50), Timo Werner (50), Wilson Odobert (50), Dominic Solanke, Richarlison (75)

West Ham United - Jean-Clair Todibo, Lucas Paqueta (75), Crysencio Summerville (50), Edson Alvarez (75), Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Hwang Hee-chan (75), Boubacar Traore (75), Enso Gonzalez, Jorgen Strand Larsen (50), Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Everton - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Liverpool - Curtis Jones

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe will be hoping catch Manchester City at a good time with City playing midweek in the Champions League / Michael Regan, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 25 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (February 15) at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Aston Villa v Liverpool (Wednesday, 7.30pm, rearranged fixture)

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Chelsea (Friday, 8pm)

Crystal Palace v Everton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Liverpool v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Southampton v Bournemouth

Spurs v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

West Ham United v Brentford

When does the next FPL gameweek start?



The next FPL gameweek gets underway under the lights on Friday, February 21 with Leicester City v Brentford at 8pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

