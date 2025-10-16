Celia Imrie’s “nervous fart” on Celebrity Traitors has viewers absolutely howling.

During one of the show’s tensest moments, as host Claudia Winkleman prepared to lay out the next challenge in a creaky cabin, a sudden sound cut through the silence.

The veteran actress didn’t hesitate, saying: "I just farted, Claudia. It's nerves - but I always own up!"

Chaos and laughter erupted among contestants, breaking the show’s suspense.

Fans online hailed it as a highlight of the series, one took to X to say, "THIS MOMENT DESERVES A BAFTA"

Another praised the actress for her courage, "The most revolutionary and taboo-breaking moment in TV history I say!"

One thing is for sure, the internet loves her for it!

