FPL Gameweek 34 preview: Every player you need to think about

What a final few games we've got in the Premier League in store with just three goals scored separating Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table and West Ham and Spurs being separated by two points as they battle to avoid relegation.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 is a tricky one for managers as Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City do not have a fixture after having a Double Gameweek 33.

Again, if you've got Chips saved up to deal with and maximise from this, now is the time to use them. If you don't and will have one or two players in your starting XI blanking, fear not because everyone is in the same boat. If you have more, it's worth considering making transfers so you don't miss out too much.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it



Gameweek 34 starts with Sunderland v Nottingham Forest kicking off on Friday (24 April) night at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 34.



Best Gameweek 34 goalkeeper picks

Between the sticks, Arsenal's David Raya (£6.0m) could be the best bet. Although the Gunners' form has dipped of late, they played well despite losing at Manchester City 2-1 last time out and face a Newcastle United side who are out of form.

Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£4.8m) has had a fantastic season so far and he could be in line for more returns as Nottingham Forest visit the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Looking a bit longer term, Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson (£5.1m) could be one to think about. Although Palace travel to Liverpool this weekend, the Eagles will have a Double Gameweek coming up although that will include a game against Manchester City.

Best Gameweek 34 defender picks

Again, Arsenal assets are ones to look out for and Gabriel (£7.1m) is arguably the strongest option against a struggling Newcastle United.

West Ham United host Everton this weekend and will be looking to continue their strong run of form, which defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m) has been at the heart of. He's the Hammers' top FPL scoring defender and can provide returns at both ends of the pitch.

Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) is another player that fits into that bracket of returning at both ends and has a decent potential to do so against Forest up next.

Although Spurs have been woeful, Pedro Porro (£5.1m) might be one to think about for the trip to Wolves. He scored his first goal of the season last time out in the 2-2 draw against Brighton.

And with Manchester United hosting Brentford on Monday night, their top points scoring defender Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) is one to consider. The Bees have drawn their last five league games, two of them 2-2 and three of them 0-0.

Best Gameweek 34 midfielder picks

The obvious pick for the captaincy this week is Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m). He continues to fire under Michael Carrick and could continue that hot streak against Brentford. Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) could be a differential option with four goal contributions in his last six.

Is he hitting form for a final Liverpool swansong? Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) has scored in his last three starts for the Reds and will be looking to end his time at Anfield on a high.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) has three goal contributions in his last three games and will be looking to carry on his upturn in form at Fulham. Villa have two green fixtures in their next four but will be playing in Europe so may rotate.

For all the talk of Sunderland assets in previous sections, one player who looks to be dragging Nottingham Forest to safety is Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) with six goals in his last six league games, including a hat-trick last time out against Burnley. If the Reds are to get a result, he's likely to be involved.

And if Everton are to come away from their trip to West Ham United with a result of some sort, expect James Garner (£5.3m) to be among the DEFCON (defensive contribution) points or Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) to be among the goal involvements. Both provide excellent value at their price points too - although the Toffees have Manchester City in the next Gameweek.

Best Gameweek 34 forward picks

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) might be a man to go for this weekend. He scored twice and provided an assist in Villa's thrilling 4-3 win against Sunderland last time out, taking his tally to four goal contributions (including three goals) in his last three league games.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) is likely to be key if the Hammers are to get a result at home to Everton. Although he still hasn't scored a league goal since the 3-2 loss at Chelsea at the end of January, he's got seven assists in his last eight league fixtures.

Again, while Spurs have been woeful this season, Wolves have been even worse so Dominic Solanke (£7.0m) will fancy this game to be back among the goals as his side battle against relegation.

And for a differential, if you fancy going for a shock against Arsenal, then Newcastle United's William Osula (£5.4m) could be the man to provide it. He's scored two in his last two league games for the Magpies, having started both.

Elsewhere from Indy100:



How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.