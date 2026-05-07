FPL Gameweek 36 preview: Every player you need to think about

The Premier League continues to deliver twists and turns right until the very end with Arsenal now in the ascendancy with the title in their hands.

There's also a final Double Gameweek for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to think about with Crystal Palace and Manchester City both in action twice, with one game against each other. To note, Manchester City have two home games and Crystal Palace may rotate to focus on the Conference League.

In this guide, we'll be focusing on the best picks in each area of the pitch from these two teams, along with who else has the best Gameweek fixtures and run-in.

A quick reminder that if you've got any Chips outstanding, be sure to use them between now and the end of the season. Only one Chip can be used per Gameweek. To note, this was written before the second legs of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday (7 May).

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Gameweek 36 starts with Liverpool v Chelsea kicking off on Saturday (9 May) lunchtime at 12.30pm BST (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But Indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 36.



Best Gameweek 36 goalkeeper picks

Between the sticks, Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) is arguably the best bet with two homes games against Brentford and Crystal Palace - but it might be better to go for City assets in other areas of the pitch.

Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson (£5.1m) is the other goalkeeper with a Double Gameweek but the Eagles host Everton before traveling to the Etihad. Palace may rotate because of the Conference League final too.

This all means it could be better to go for a goalkeeper that doesn't have a Double Gameweek. In that case, the best bet is probably Brighton's Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) as the in-form Seagulls host bottom-of-the-table Wolves. Brighton also have games against Leeds United and Manchester United in their final two fixtures.

Best Gameweek 36 defender picks

Again to start with Manchester City, Nico O'Reilly (£5.2m) is probably the best option. The alternative is Marc Guehi (£5.1m). Despite his mistake in the 3-3 draw at Everton, if you have Guehi but don't have O'Reilly, then it might be worth sticking with Guehi - but if you're looking to bring one in, O'Reilly would be the better option because of his increased chance of attacking returns.

If you do want to risk Crystal Palace assets, then Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m) is probably the best option. Head coach Oliver Glasner tends not to rotate his defence too much. Daniel Munoz (£5.9m) is a pricey alternative but Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m) is a great budget-friendly option.

Elsewhere, again Arsenal's Gabriel (£7.2m) continues to be worth his weight in gold for the Gunners. He's only failed to provide any sort of return just once in the last seven Gameweeks and could add to that in a tricky trip to West Ham United.

Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) is one to think about with the Seagulls hosting Wolves. He has the potential to return at both ends of the pitch.

And Everton's Michael Keane (£4.5m) might be a budget-friendly differential. Although the Toffees visit Crystal Palace, again the Eagles may well rotate and Everton then host Sunderland before travelling to Spurs on the final day.

Best Gameweek 36 midfielder picks

Manchester City assets are the way to go here and it could even be worth doubling up. Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) is the number one option with Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) registering four goal involvements in the last four league games. Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) is still one to potentially have on your radar but he hasn't returned in the last five Gameweeks.

With Crystal Palace, this area is incredibly risky with the threat of rotation but Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) is arguably the best option as the Eagles' top points scorer in this area.

We say this week in, week out but Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) is an absolute must. He's provided attacking returns in the last eight consecutive Gameweeks and Manchester United travel to Sunderland next.

If you've got money in the bank, it might be worth giving Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) a shot. He's been in great form since his return from injury and if Arsenal are to win the Premier League, he's likely to play a key role.

And Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) is a differential to think about. He's scored in the last two Gameweeks and faces Wolves next.

Best Gameweek 36 forward picks

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.6m) is arguably the best pick here. He's scored in each of the last three Gameweeks and with Brentford and Crystal Palace at home, he could be on course to extend that. If you've still got a Triple Captain Chip, now might be the time to use it with him.

Up front for Crystal Palace, there's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) or Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.9m) to choose between but again, picking one may be tricky because of the potential for rotation.

It might be worth leaving Palace assets altogether here, especially with Brighton facing Wolves, making Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) a decent option.

And Aston Villa travel to Burnley which makes Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) a potential for returns. Villa may rotate following the Conference League semi-final against Nottingham Forest though so keep that in mind.

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