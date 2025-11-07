GTA 6 LIVE: Release date delay fallout continues online

GTA 6's release date has been delayed yet again by Rockstar Games to 19 November 2026 and the fallout continues online. Some gamers are hopeful there will soon be news about trailer 3 or new screenshots to soften the blow.

It's the first major update from Rockstar in more than six months following GTA 6 trailer 2's release in May 2025, alongside new artwork, screenshots and a revamped website. That came following the announcement of the first GTA 6 delay.

Despite another setback, GTA 6 is still the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new leaks, rumours and speculation.

Follow the indy100 live blog for breaking GTA 6 updates, Rockstar Games news and the latest reaction as it all happens.

Release date delay fallout continues online from GTA The fallout online continues after GTA 6 was delayed yet again. Redditor Due-Rice-3107 posted a screenshot of the announcement in the GTA Subreddit and said: "We all knew it was coming smh." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. FlippyDiver22 said: "If the PS6 drops before GTA 6 🤦🏾♂️😭" Raven95bg said: "Us PC players fr when this comes out :👴... FFS." PlasticBag-ForA-Head said: "I kinda knew this was coming but man... This is so disappointing." IamBerticus said: "13 months after the original release date smh." GiftedGeordie said: "Even if people assumed that this was coming, that doesn't make it any easier to hear... Also, why in the f** do Rockstar keep saying 'no, the game is certainly coming out this time!' First it was Fall (I think?) 2025, then it was May 2026 and now it's November 2026? My issue isn't even with the delay, it's more that Rockstar keeps saying that GTA 6 is coming out at a certain time without being 100 per cent sure that they can get the game ready for that date."

GTA 6 countdown resets again As their handle suggests, prominent X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown has been counting down the days until GTA 6 releases. Earlier this year, when GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026, the user reset the counter. And they've done it again following the news GTA 6 has been delayed to 19 November 2026. Ouch...

Viral Tweet has everyone asking same question Following Rockstar's news of GTA 6 being delayed again, a Tweet from 2020 has gone viral. On 19 November 2020, X / Twitter user posted: "It is November 19 2019, I am waiting on GTA 6. "It is November 19 2020, I am waiting on GTA 6. "It is November 19 2022, I am waiting on GTA 6. "It is November 19 2024, I am waiting on GTA 6. "It is November 19 2026." Of course, Rockstar has now delayed the game to 19 November 2026 and in the comments, people are convinced the social media is a "time traveller", asking "how did you know" and "what did you see".

Full story: GTA 6 fans understandably seething at release date update GTA 6 fans are understandably seething at the game's second delay Rockstar Games Understandably, GTA 6 fans have been losing their minds over the release date update from Rockstar Games, with one going as far as saying "it ain't coming out". Read the full story here.

Even more Reddit reaction to GTA 6 delay from gaming On a post in the Gaming Subreddit, Medical-Low451 said: "Stop announcing release dates... This likely won't be out next year at all." CruffTheMagicDragon said: "GTA isn't a game, it's just a series of trailers." theMagicSwingPiano said: "I remember an interview or something where the lead guy said yes it's most definitely coming out on the day we announced. Now it's delayed." supermassivecod said: "At this point I'm just apathetic to this game. The hype cycle has been way too long and the game will never live up to that now. What a terrible dev cycle this game has had." Ligmabladee said: "Oh my god bruh 💔 glad I didn't buy a PS5."

More Reddit reaction to GTA 6 delay from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, PapaXan posted: "We're all disappointed regardless of whether you saw it coming or not. So our new wait has begun." In the comments, PhotoVoytronMode said: "GTA 6 being delayed once again perhaps isn't the biggest suprise ever but the fact that it got delayed another six months is insane. I feel like it gets worse considering the fact that they had six months left to develop on the game but now decide it apparently needs more polish. Makes you wonder if May was ever gonna be a realistic release date to begin with... This also makes me wonder just how BIG is this game actually gonna be, if you realise as a developer that you need an additional six months of polish when you already have six months of polish left, that's insane!" Disastrous-Rip-2552 said: "I was 17 when GTA 5 came out, I'll be 30 when this drops." Entire-Damage9694 said: "They killed single player DLC for GTA 5, let RDR2 rot with no next gen patch, milked Online for a decade and still somehow cannot hit a single timeline they set themselves. How?" ZealousTaxful said: "I am Officially™ disappointed again." Character-World-3920 said: "This game better have zero bugs, nothing."

Reddit reaction to GTA 6 delay from Games On a post in the Games Subreddit, Cvspartan said: "I remember when the first trailer came out and everyone was shocked at the initial 2025 release and now it's almost going to be 2027 💀" 4InchesOfury said: "So based on past Rockstar releases, no PC release until late 2027 if not early 2028. Thanks, I hate it." PettyTeen253 said: "RDR2 was also delayed twice in similar fashion (late 2017, Q2 2018, late 2018) but still this pains me. Rockstar should not have announced the May release date and just said late 2026." BedsAreSoft said: "I was cautiously optimistic it would hit the May date but totally expected it to slip to late 2026. Question is... Does it slip to 2027?" Ladzofinsurrect said: "Knowing Rockstar's release date patterns, this was bound to happen and I wouldn't be surprised if it slips into 2027 when we're more comfortably close to this new date."

IShowSpeed 'existential crisis' over GTA 6 delay Streamer IShowSpeed had what's been described as an "existential crisis" when finding out the news about GTA 6's delay. During a stream, he said: "It's not coming out. It's not coming out. IT'S NOT COMING OUT. IT'S NOT COMING OUT! IT AIN'T COMING OUT! "Imma be f****** 50 when this s*** come out. Imma have kids, imma have a wife, imma be married. "Imma have a pet dog, imma have a cat. Imma be a whole new man when this s*** come out. What the f*** man."

GTA 6 PS Store page already updated The PS Store page for GTA 6 has been updated to say it's releasing on 19 November 2026. 377 days to go...

What Strauss Zelnick said about GTA 6 delay during Take-Two earnings call Take-Two CEO and chair Strauss Zelnick said during the call: "The drivers [for the delay] are the desire to deliver as perfect an entertainment experience as we can and to live up to consumer expectations and exceed them. "It's always painful when we move a date as we have done in the past but we have never regretted it in retrospect. Competitors have chosen not to slip a date and they have done so at their peril. "The culture at Rockstar is extraordinary. We're all pushing hard to seek perfection and those are not just words. "I can't deny that if things don't go as planned, there isn't disappointment but we're good at picking ourselves up and going again another day. "We frankly rarely fall short but we don't let that divert us - I think that reflects what Rockstar is doing and how the studio is feeling now."

Take-Two earnings call concludes And that concludes Take-Two's latest earnings call. We'll have a roundup of Take-Two CEO and chair Strauss Zelnick's comments during that call and the latest reaction to GTA 6 being delayed again to 19 November 2026 so keep it locked.

Closing remarks Zelnick said: "I want to thank the team at Rockstar which is working diligently on delivering the best entertainment experience of all time."

Zelnick on the mood at Rockstar following GTA 6 delay Zelnick said: "The culture at Rockstar is extraordinary. We're all pushing hard to seek perfection and those are not just words. "The MetaCritic scores of Rockstar releases have been above 95 with few exceptions. GTA 5 has been the standard bearer for the industry through three console generations. I would argue it's still the most technically advanced game on the market. "Rockstar's culture is one of performance, Take-Two's is one of seeking excellence, teamwork and kindness. That's a recipe that works well. "I can't deny that if things don't go as planned, there isn't disappointment but we're good at picking ourselves up and going again another day. "We frankly rarely fall short but we don't let that divert us - I think that reflects what Rockstar is doing and how the studio is feeling now."

Could trailer 3 or new screenshots soon follow? Rockstar Games announced the previous delay on 2 May 2025 before releasing trailer 2, loads of new screenshots and a revamped website four days later. It remains to be seen if Rockstar is planning to do something similar to soften the blow and keep gamers ticking over until 19 November 2026. We shall see...

GTA 6 delay 'painful' says Zelnick Answering an investor question, Zelnick said: "The drivers [for the delay] are the desire to deliver as perfect an entertainment experience as we can and to live up to consumer expectations and exceed them. "It's always painful when we move a date as we have done in the past but we have never regretted it in retrospect. "Competitors have chosen not to slip a date and they have done so at their peril."

Zelnick on Rockstar working on previous releases Strauss Zelnick said: "Rockstar has a history of supporting GTA Online and the title continues to perform well. GTA+ was up 20 per cent year on year in the last quarter."

Prepared remarks conclude Prepared remarks from Take-Two executives have now concluded and it's over to investor questions. With the announcement coming so close to the start of the call, this should be interesting...

More Zelnick comments on GTA 6 delay Take-Two CEO and chair Strauss Zelnick said in an interview with The Game Business: "When we set a date, we really do believe in it. We said when we set the last date, if a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time. "And that's exactly what happened. "We feel really good about this release date. It's in the same fiscal year, it happens to be a great release window and naturally, we're really supportive of Rockstar's approach."

Zelnick on GTA 6 and Rockstar Games Take-Two CEO and chair Strauss Zelnick said GTA 6 has been delayed so it can be "polished" and Rockstar Games had the "full support" of Take-Two.

Key RDR2 milestone A quick note from the documentation shared by Take-Two ahead of the earnings call - Red Dead Redemption 2 has become the fourth best selling game of all time. It has now sold more than 79m units, surpassing Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. GTA 5 has now sold more than 220m units.



Take-Two earnings call starts The earnings call is underway - we'll have all the latest from it as it happens. There will undoubtedly be questions from investors about the GTA 6 delay following prepared remarks from executives.

Strauss Zelnick comments about GTA 6 delay In documents made publicly available by Take-Two ahead of its earnings call, CEO and chair Strauss Zelnick said: "Rockstar Games will now release GTA 6 on 19 November 2026 and we remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience."

FULL STORY: GTA 6 release date finally gets official update - and it's not good news... GTA 6 has been delayed for a second time Rockstar Games After months of silence, there has finally been an official update about GTA 6 - it's about the game's release date but it's not good news. Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 has been delayed again, this time to 19 November 2026. Read the full story here.

BREAKING: GTA 6 is delayed again Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 has been delayed again, this time to 19 November 2026. A post on X / Twitter said: "GTA 6 will now release on Thursday 19 November 19 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve. "We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City."

When will the GTA 6 release date update happen? We should know an update on the release date of GTA 6 within the next 30 minutes now. This will be included in documents shared publicly by Take-Two shortly ahead, or at the start, of the earnings call. The call is scheduled to start at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. As soon as we have confirmation of what that update is, we'll bring it to you right here, along with live coverage of the call itself and reaction afterwards.

Take-Two earnings call: what will happen and what to expect Take-Two Interactive is Rockstar Games' parent company and it's hosting an earnings call at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. These are held to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. Rockstar has not made any announcements about GTA 6 before this particular earnings call so an official update from the studio about this game specifically before then is unlikely. But at the very least, it will be known if GTA 6 remains on track or not by Take-Two. That will be revealed through documents that are made public either shortly before or at the very start of the call. When the call starts, there will be prepared remarks and a verbal presentation about the company's performance from executives, including CEO Strauss Zelnick. Investors then have the chance to ask questions after this and this is normally where grains of new information about GTA 6 come to light in some form. We're covering the earnings call live so you're already in the right spot to keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens. We'll also have the latest reaction following the call too so be sure to stay tuned.

Reaction to GTA 6 PS Store page being reverted from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the PS Store for GTA 6 being reverted back to how it was before the GTA+ update. Skyzockaaaaa said: "Could be the devs testing the feature to later upload something different to that page. Could also mean nothing. That's like those F1 teams that step out for a pit stop and then go back into the garage immediately since the driver drove past the pits." Sysody said: "This either means nothing or it means everything." Sammydaboyyy said: "The game must be done, Rockstar employees are bored and just playing with us." Nicholas7907 said: "Why would they even advertise GTA+ on the GTA 6 page? It's mostly for Online anyway. Unless... It was a placeholder and they're getting ready to let us preorder the game." Herbertie25 said: "I just called off work tomorrow, this is it."

GTA 6 PS Store page changed - again The PS Store page for GTA 6 has been reverted back to how it was before it included details of the GTA+ membership. The page was updated a couple of days or so ago which prompted speculation there could be an update on GTA 6 or that preorders may soon start. However it has now been reverted to how it was before that change.

Full story: GTA 6 studio offices hit with protests after more than 30 employees fired There have been protests outside of Take-Two's London offices after more than 30 Rockstar employees were dismissed Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images Protests have been taking place outside of Take-Two Interactive's London offices after more than 30 employees were sacked at Rockstar Games, the developers of the Grand Theft Auto series. Take-Two is the parent company of Rockstar. IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union accused Rockstar of "union busting", claiming staff members were dismissed over "trade union activity" - but Rockstar said those staff were dismissed due to "gross misconduct". A Rockstar spokesperson told Bloomberg: "Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. "This was in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities." But IWGB has been "fighting back" against Rockstar and held a protest outside Take-Two's London offices on Thursday (6 November), adamant the dismissals have been "unlawful and retaliatory". Read the full story here.

GTA Online and GTA+ announcements have some huge updates In updates for GTA Online and GTA+, Rockstar Games' premium subscription service, some key details have been noticed on social media. The first is that it appears the big December update for GTA Online will start on 9 December as GTA+ benefits have been updated with the current round "available through 8 December". It's expected this will be the Mansions update and this was teased in a Rockstar Newswire post about the latest GTA Online update where an image was shared of a Prix Luxury Real Estate sign saying 'coming soon' with Los Santos in the background. Accompanying it is the caption: "Get ready to move up in the world. Starting next week, make sure to get in on the ground floor of a new extravagant era in Los Santos luxury real estate. Raf will be in touch..." The second is GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has been added to the library of games available through the GTA+ subscription service - but players will still need the relevant online membership as well, such as PS Plus or Game Pass, to play.

Official release date update guaranteed imminently Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is hosting an earnings call today (Thursday, 6 November) and that means there will be an update on GTA 6. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment and the next one is scheduled for tomorrow at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Usually, announcements are made by Rockstar ahead of such earnings calls if anything has changed - for example, the studio announced the GTA 6 delay and shared trailer 2 and new screenshots before a scheduled earnings call in May earlier this year. So news could be shared before then. If not, since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. So either way, there will be news about GTA 6, even if it's just the release date currently remains on track around six months ahead of its release. As always, indy100 will be covering all things GTA 6 live and the earnings call itself, so stay tuned for all the very latest as it happens.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.