GTA 6: Live updates as GTA Online tease hints at new trailer

New GTA 6 details are hoped for in the coming days as Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is set to host an earnings call and Rockstar themselves may have teased the release date for a second trailer.

Fans are hopeful for an update on GTA 6 as Take-Two hosts an earnings call on August 8.

Ahead of the last earnings call in May, the company announced GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025, narrowing the previous window of 2025 which was first revealed in the first and so far only trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone).

The trailer and the release window have been the only official announcements so far.

But with hype in overdrive for the game, and a barren few months for any announcements, rumours mills and speculation are in full swing.

The latest is Rockstar may have teased the release date for a potential second trailer in a teaser for a GTA Online update.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.



GTA 5 coming to Xbox PC Game Pass? There is speculation GTA 5 could be heading to Xbox's PC Game Pass. The game has been on Game Pass to Xbox players before but it has never been available on the PC tier - that could change soon though. Reputable Rockstar insider Tez2 says the studio is "preparing" it. Tez2 went on to explain GTA 5 would be launched through the Xbox App on PC much like other PC Game Pass titles which then goes through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Rockstar's PS4 problem The most active platform for GTA Online is PS4 "by some distance" / Rockstar Games It's been known for a while that GTA 6 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC but that it does not appear it will release on previous generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One. While revenue is up for Sony on PS5 compared to PS4, a significant amount of GTA Online's player base remains on the console which released 11 years ago. Market analysts Ampere has said out of more than 20million active users of GTA Online, the most active platform for the game "by some distance" is PS4. That means if this avid fanbase wants to play the new game in Autumn 2025, millions will have to upgrade their hardware at a cost. Piers Harding-Rolls, from Ampere, said: "Ampere expects Rockstar to continue operating GTA Online for the foreseeable future but this will mean maintaining multiple communities as the user base is split following the launch of GTA 6." That would mean Rockstar would have a juggling act of making sure there's a smooth GTA 6 launch and there are enough quality updates for it while still keeping its GTA Online fanbase happy instead of putting all its focus into the new title. However that's what's been going on throughout the development of GTA 6 - the game is being worked on alongside regular GTA Online updates.

Trailer speculation reaction Speculation about the potential release date for a second GTA 6 trailer has split opinion in a Subreddit discussion. Four seconds into a teaser trailer for a GTA Online update, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter; on the number plate, it says 'Oct' in the top left corner and the plate itself says 'PIZZ4'. That has led to speculation a second trailer for GTA 6 could release on October 4. adotang said: "But wasn't 'OCT' the month sticker on the San Andreas license plate since GTA V's release?" ContentWhile said: "So far the plate is less crazy of an idea than the moon thing." MrbiinerFR said: "In real no kidding it's possible."

GTA 6 might yet be affected by video game actors' strike Video game voice and performance actors have gone on strike over the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within video games. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is an American union that looks after the rights of video game actors - 98.32 per cent of members voted in favour of taking action. Previously, the strike terms are reported to affect games that started in late 2023 and GTA 6 has been in development for a number of years. But speaking to Inverse, SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez said games like GTA 6 could still be affected. "Members who want to show solidarity with the union can elect voluntarily not to work on these titles," he said. "And we know that many of our members are going to become unavailable to work on those. "So while [non-struck games like Grand Theft Auto 6] may not be subject to a strike in the technical sense, their production is also subject to being disrupted by members who don’t want to work without the proection of AI terms and who don't want to undermine solidarity with the union."

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, was one of the companies mentioned about those that might be affected by action.

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

