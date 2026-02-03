GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update imminent

There will be an official update on GTA 6's release date from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two imminently when the company hosts a quarterly earnings call.

Ahead of the last call in November 2025, Rockstar delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 to 19 November 2026. The studio said in a statement: "These extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve".

Despite the continued wait, GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of all time as gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below to keep up-to-date with all the latest breaking news, leaks and rumours as they happen.

GTA 6 previews hinted at by renowned gaming reporter Renowned gaming reporter Greg Miller, who's also the host of Kinda Funny Games Daily, has hinted GTA 6 previews could be on the way soon. Speaking on a recent stream on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel called Kinda Feudy, Miller said: "Andy's gonna be previewing GTA 6. "I got some emails from Rockstar about that but we'll leave that for another time." These claims have not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and it's not officially known if GTA 6 previews will be taking place soon.

GTA 6 release date update imminent Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call today (Tuesday 3 February) at 9.30pm GMT (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and there will at the very least be an update on GTA 6's release date. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Just before the last earnings call in November, Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026. Rockstar could release trailer 3, new screenshots, fresh artwork or open pre-orders this time around but this is speculation. Even if there is no news from the studio before the call, at the very least Take-Two will confirm if GTA 6's current release date remains on track or not. indy100 will be building up to the earnings call and covering it live so keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it happens.

What investors will be looking out for in Take-Two earnings call An investment analyst has revealed what investors will be looking out for specifically during Take-Two's upcoming earnings call. Alec Boccanfuso, portfolio manager and research analyst at Gabelli Funds, said: "All eyes will be on whether or not the company reiterates the 19 November release date for GTA 6. This is the main focus for investors so if anything changes to this, expect the stock to drastically move. "There is a possibility GTA 6 is delayed once more as Rockstar is chasing perfection with this game. I would not change my bullish stance on the company if this game slips into 2027 as a more polished game is better than rushing out an unfinished product by a long shot. "In terms of fundamentals for Take-Two in Q3 - we are closely monitoring the company's other major titles after the firm reported its best second quarter of net bookings in its history back in November. "Expect the company's NBA 2K26 to continue to perform well with the title becoming the second highest selling game and best-selling sports game in the United States in 2025 (according to Circana). Continued evidence of strength in this title can appease investors who are anxiously awaiting GTA 6.

Fans have say on upcoming Take-Two earnings call from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been having their say on what they expect to see from Take-Two's upcoming earnings call in relation to any GTA 6 news. At the very least, there will be an official update on the game's release date, even if it's just to say its revised release date of 19 November currently remains on track. Redditor BorrisZ posted in the Subreddit: "Perfect for a trailer release in the afternoon, no?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Neither_Principle_34 posted a meme that said: "Nothing ever happens." GaryVantage said: "Their share has crashed by 10 per cent so releasing a trailer now will be a good call." Macsilver18 said: "Yeah, it's usually at 6, maybe not a trailer but they'll reveal something even if it's just the art box, they did that with GTA 5. They could drop trailer 3 too and it would bring up their stocks again after the crash on Friday but it's Rockstar who knows."

