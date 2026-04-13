GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games responds to 'hack' claims

Rockstar Games has responded to claims an established group has 'hacked' the GTA 6 studio, sparking concern among some fans awaiting Grand Theft Auto VI news.

The latest official GTA 6 updates came in February when Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed the game's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing beginning this Summer and physical editions at launch being confirmed.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track release date news, price leaks, gameplay details, trailers, maps and pre-order announcements.

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Rockstar Games responds to 'hack' claims Rockstar Games has shared a statement after established group ShinyHunters claimed to have 'hacked' the studio working on GTA 6. A Rockstar spokesperson said: "We can confirm a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. "This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players." This comes after ShinyHunters reportedly claimed to have gained access to Rockstar's Snowflake servers, a cloud-native data platform company. On its dark web page dedicated to leaks, ShinyHunters posted: "Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. "Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 April before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that'll come your way. "Make the right decision, don't be the next headline." Anodot is a data anomaly detection company which is a third-party integration partner of Snowflake's. Snowflake confirmed to BleepingComputer Anodot sustained a security incident. That means it seems ShinyHunters did not crack Snowflake's security but gained access through Anodot.

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