GTA 6: Live updates as GTA Online teaser 'reveals' second trailer date

New GTA 6 details are hoped for in the coming days as Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is set to host an earnings call and Rockstar themselves may have teased the release date for a second trailer.

Fans are hopeful for an update on GTA 6 as Take-Two hosts an earnings call on August 8.

Ahead of the last earnings call in May, the company announced GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025, narrowing the previous window of 2025 which was first revealed in the first and so far only trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone).

The trailer and the release window have been the only official announcements so far.

But with hype in overdrive for the game, and a barren few months for any announcements, rumours mills and speculation are in full swing.

The latest is Rockstar may have teased the release date for a potential second trailer in a teaser for a GTA Online update.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.



Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

Has Rockstar Games teased a second trailer date for GTA 6? Speculation is swirling after a date was spotted on a license plate in a teaser for the new GTA Online update...

GTA 6 Online expectations Another discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit is that of an online mode. awuwora posted: "I just hope our characters face doesn't look like playdough and have the ability to talk if not I HOPE they make their mute animations something else SOMETHING OTHER THAN shaking their heads and looking at other crew members while their face is not animated at all." Although this has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games, it's highly likely there will be a new online mode to accompany the game given the success of the current iteration of GTA Online. ShiestyOn said: "I don't have any expectations. Maybe that is the best way to go about it." quittin_Tarantino said: "Friendly lobbies and cops off lobbies. Very limited explosives and heavy weapons. Less lock on missiles." Born-Cat-8129 said: "I don't want the online characters to talk, it's comedic without it."

Should it be harder to earn money in GTA 6? Reddit user Overall_Spite4271 has sparked a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit if money should be more difficult to earn in the new game. The most popular comments are players who want to see more options of how to spend their money in the game. Davidthedude7 said: "Give us more things to spend it on!!" ZOoNeR_ said: "They should give us options to spend like able to buy mansions etc" lolmanomggoducky said: "Absolutely. GTA isn't just a sandbox. It's a criminal sandbox. Sure f*****g around in the world is fun but after a bit of time everyone feels empty like there isn't anything to do after beating the story mode. GTA 6 must change this. That way even after finishing the game you dont feel empty or like you got nothing to do." maxime0299 said: "I thought that outside of main heists there's barely any other ways to earn money in the story mode. I wish there would be more content to earn and spend money on, though unlikely because Rockstar will want players to focus on Online once they're done with the story." holdmymusic said: "I think it'll remain more or less the same. We'll make a s**t ton of money as we have done in all GTA games but online will be worse than GTA 5 online. That's what I think. I wouldn't play its online for a very long time especially because of that GTA+ thing."

Rockstar shares Red Dead Online update Away from GTA, Rockstar has shared an update for Red Dead Online. An update on Rockstar's Newswire said: "Set off to locate rare Collectibles for Madam Nazar who will pay handsomely for your deliveries with a host of bonuses and rewards this month in Red Dead Online. "This month, she's feeling extra generous - especially for those unearthing full sets - by offering 3x RDO$ and XP in return for Collectible Set Sales. "Plus, roam the frontier and keep an eye out for Collector Free Roam Events rewarding 3x RDO$ and XP through September 2." There are further rewards and items on sale too.

Feature 'needs' to be back in GTA 6 A Reddit user has said there's one feature that "needs" to be back in GTA 6. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, user Emotional-Direction3 posted a screenshot from GTA 4 where players can play pool. A lot of users in the comments agreed. ApprehensiveBat said: "I don't know popular this take is but I hope the game has tons of minigames. Yakuza style, basically. Well maybe not as weird or over the top as Yakuza but still, there better be a good variety of them." danie_xci said: "Hell yeah! Also bring back bowling." Independent_Menu_596 said: "Yes!!! I hope they add bowling and pool leagues or at least some form of wagering with NPCs and other players, would add a huge aspect to the game and be a lot of fun. I really hope we see some kind of casino also."

Huge GTA 6 leaks 'not as important as people think' Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has reacted to the huge GTA 6 leaks that happened in September 2022 when around 90 videos of in-development gameplay footage were leaked. In an interview with SanInPlay, reported by GamesRadar, Vermeij played down the importance of these leaks. He said: "The leaks are usually not as important as people think. It's just because there are millions of people waiting for any news and Rockstar doesn't give them any news. "Whenever a big company says anything, whether it's Rockstar or EA or Ubisoft of whatever, it gets analysed and it often gets run negatively. "Their best bet is just to be quiet. That's what they're doing. It's a shame it's gone that way but it's not just their fault."

'Will GTA 6 live up to the hype?' X / Twitter user @that1detectiv3 has asked if GTA 6 will live up to the hype. The user posted: "If they successfully implement all the best and most popular features that have worked from previous GTA games while also expanding on them (lots of interiors, highly dense cities, gyms, detailed vehicle and character customisations, choices in story missions like GTA 4, large variety of side activities / vehicles / items, large scale heists etc), it can easily make GTA 6 live up to the hype." Others in the comments agree the game will live up to their expectations. @HazardousHDTV said: "It's going to be a good video game. It's not going be the simulation like many have convinced themselves it will be." @LOMAZDA1 said: "Give us RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) level writing, detail and emotion, GTA 4 level tone, at the very minimum make every open world activity that was in every GTA available plus many more, improved gunplay and I think its there." @azzabazza2020 said: "It's literally been circling in my head, a lot of people have been saying it won't live up to expectations. I am so certain that it will, Rockstar aren't that stupid. Surely they see what is what isn't successful. They will definitely deliver and exceed expectations."

First GTA Online pizza challenge completed GTA Online players have acted quickly to unlock a reward for all players. Rockstar posted: "🍕 Challenge complete! The GTA Online community successfully smashed the first-ever Pizza Delivery Community Challenge, delivering over 23 million pizza pies and counting. "As a reward, every GTA Online player can log in on Thursday (August 1) to claim the Pizza This... Tee."

GTA 5 coming to Xbox PC Game Pass? There is speculation GTA 5 could be heading to Xbox's PC Game Pass. The game has been on Game Pass to Xbox players before but it has never been available on the PC tier - that could change soon though. Reputable Rockstar insider Tez2 says the studio is "preparing" it. Tez2 went on to explain GTA 5 would be launched through the Xbox App on PC much like other PC Game Pass titles which then goes through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Rockstar's PS4 problem The most active platform for GTA Online is PS4 "by some distance" / Rockstar Games It's been known for a while that GTA 6 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC but that it does not appear it will release on previous generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One. While revenue is up for Sony on PS5 compared to PS4, a significant amount of GTA Online's player base remains on the console which released 11 years ago. Market analysts Ampere has said out of more than 20million active users of GTA Online, the most active platform for the game "by some distance" is PS4. That means if this avid fanbase wants to play the new game in Autumn 2025, millions will have to upgrade their hardware at a cost. Piers Harding-Rolls, from Ampere, said: "Ampere expects Rockstar to continue operating GTA Online for the foreseeable future but this will mean maintaining multiple communities as the user base is split following the launch of GTA 6." That would mean Rockstar would have a juggling act of making sure there's a smooth GTA 6 launch and there are enough quality updates for it while still keeping its GTA Online fanbase happy instead of putting all its focus into the new title. However that's what's been going on throughout the development of GTA 6 - the game is being worked on alongside regular GTA Online updates.

Trailer speculation reaction Speculation about the potential release date for a second GTA 6 trailer has split opinion in a Subreddit discussion. Four seconds into a teaser trailer for a GTA Online update, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter; on the number plate, it says 'Oct' in the top left corner and the plate itself says 'PIZZ4'. That has led to speculation a second trailer for GTA 6 could release on October 4. adotang said: "But wasn't 'OCT' the month sticker on the San Andreas license plate since GTA V's release?" ContentWhile said: "So far the plate is less crazy of an idea than the moon thing." MrbiinerFR said: "In real no kidding it's possible."

GTA 6 might yet be affected by video game actors' strike Video game voice and performance actors have gone on strike over the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within video games. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is an American union that looks after the rights of video game actors - 98.32 per cent of members voted in favour of taking action. Previously, the strike terms are reported to affect games that started in late 2023 and GTA 6 has been in development for a number of years. But speaking to Inverse, SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez said games like GTA 6 could still be affected. "Members who want to show solidarity with the union can elect voluntarily not to work on these titles," he said. "And we know that many of our members are going to become unavailable to work on those. "So while [non-struck games like Grand Theft Auto 6] may not be subject to a strike in the technical sense, their production is also subject to being disrupted by members who don’t want to work without the proection of AI terms and who don't want to undermine solidarity with the union."

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, was one of the companies mentioned about those that might be affected by action.

