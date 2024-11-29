CDawgVA defends Ironmouse and claims VTubers get discriminated against

YouTuber CDawgVA has defended Ironmouse from online abuse and claimed that VTubers get discriminated against in the streaming world.

Puerto Rican Twitch streamer Ironmouse began receiving online abuse after surpassing high-profile streamer Kai Cenat ’s Twitch subscriber record.

But Welsh YouTuber CDawgVA, whose real name is Connor Colquhoun, has come to her defence arguing that VTubers (content creators who use a computer-generated avatar) are unfairly hated on.

In a YouTube video titled, “We Need to Talk About the Ironmouse Situation”, Colquhoun addressed the “psychotic” messages Twitch giant Ironmouse has been sent, having compiled 85 pages of things people have written.

“This is psychotic! This is f***ed up! How is this ok?” Colquhoun said. “Like, if this was my chat, I would just not stream. I would just not show up. This is f***ed.”

Many of the messages mentioned Cenat by name and suggested Ironmouse didn’t deserve to have surpassed his subs record.

But, Colquhoun pointed out that Cenat himself has defended Ironmouse against the abuse she has been receiving.

Colquhoun continued: “I’m not entirely sure when this happened online, but it feels like [people think] it’s ok to blindly make fun of or hate something you don’t understand or have not learned anything about.”

“As a creator, I would be embarrassed if I saw my viewers blindly hating on someone else using my name. I’d be mortified.”

He claimed that a lot of VTubers have suffered similar “blind hatred”, with Ironmouse being “bullied” off some social media platforms.

“Mouse, and I assume most VTubers, have had to deal with insult after insult that is normalised,” Colquhoun said.

