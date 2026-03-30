Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has responded on social media after it emerged the company laid off a developer who has terminal brain cancer, affecting his life insurance.

Epic Games recently laid off more than 1,000 employees because of a "downturn in Fortnite engagement that started in 2025".

And one of those was Mike Prinke, a programmer writer who has terminal brain cancer.

Jenni Griffin, Mike's wife, shared a heartbreaking post about this on Facebook.

She said: "What makes this different for our family is that Mike is currently fighting terminal brain cancer.

"Because of the layoff, we didn't just lose income - we lost his life insurance. And because his condition is now considered a pre-existing condition, he can't get new coverage.

"So now, as I face the reality of losing my husband... I'm also facing the reality of what type of funeral / burial I can afford. How I will keep a roof over our heads. How I will protect our son and the life we built together. What will happen to our dogs.

"Mike is not just a number. He is a father. A husband. A person deeply loved."

This was reposted across social media with a number of users slamming Epic Games for allowing this to happen.

Responding to one such post, Sweeney said Epic Games "will solve the insurance for them".

He said: "Epic is in contact with the family and will solve the insurance for them. There is high confidentiality around medical information and it was not a factor in this layoff decision.

"Sorry to everyone for not recognising this terribly painful situation and handling it in advance."

Griffin has since updated the original Facebook post to confirm the family is now "in talks with the appropriate people" and will provide a future update.

indy100 has contacted Epic Games for further comment.



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