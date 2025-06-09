Mario Kart World: I miss Grand Prix mode having three laps per circuit

Mario Kart World on Nintendo Switch 2 is a phenomenal successor to Mario Kart 8 that released on the Wii-U in 2014 and re-released on the original Switch in 2017.



Racing is better in the series than it ever has been, there are more characters than ever to choose from and it's incredibly fun unlocking all the different character skins and vehicles.

The majority of circuits are absolutely brilliant in design and the stretches between them can cause some interesting moments.

But I wish Grand Prix mode would let us race three laps around each circuit again.

The long stretches between each circuit replace laps in Grand Prix mode - and that's a shame / Nintendo

In Grand Prix mode, the first circuit of each cup is raced around for three laps as normal. Happy days. After that, players have to continue racing along stretches of usually straight open world to get to the next circuit.

But these stretches usually count for two of the completed laps, typically leaving just one lap for the circuit you've arrived to at the end.

This is something completely new for Mario Kart and yes, while it fits in with the Mario Kart World focus, I can't shake the feeling I wish all circuits had at least three laps, like they always have done before.

I know what some might be thinking - "stick in the mud", "stop moaning", "lighten up" - don't get me wrong, I absolutely love Mario Kart World.

I just wish these brilliantly crafted courses would allow players more than one lap to enjoy them. Especially when there's Knockout Tour.

The new elimination mode sees players race one lap at a circuit, dash to the next, complete a lap there and so on. This ties in so well with the open world of Mario Kart World and offers something truly unique. It's perfect for this approach.

In Grand Prix mode, these stretches between tracks grow a little tiresome quickly. They are usually just drag strips where the player with the most amount of top speed can gain an advantage. Items can of course offer some interesting moments but that's about it.

Even sections where you can rail grind or wall ride usually aren't as quick as using power-ups by simply going in a straight line. At the start of the final lap, there's just one lap of circuit action and then it's done. Finito. Onto the next.

In fairness, one advantage of this is that more consideration of stats need to be taken into account when selecting a character and vehicle - top speed will see players thrive on the straight stretches but potentially struggle on the circuits. More acceleration and better handling is usually crucial for the circuits themselves but these higher stats come at the expense of top speed, making players vulnerable in the long stretches.

The stretches between each track are incredibly varied - but give me circuit laps! / Nintendo

I completely understand what Nintendo has gone for here and the new approach does add that added dimension of being more selective when picking a character and vehicle.

But when there's Elimination Mode and free roam to enjoy what the open world map has to offer, shoehorning elements of this into Grand Prix mode just feels like a missed opportunity when the circuits are so darn good.

Like that circuit at the end of the hidden cup... Wow.

