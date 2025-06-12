Metal Gear Solid Delta LIVE: Konami to showcase remake and Silent Hill f

Konami is hosting an event on Thursday (June 12) where extended looks at two of its upcoming games, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f, will be shared plus more.

The livestream, called Konami Press Play, is expected to feature new looks at new gameplay for both titles, and developers and producers will give insights into how each game has been developed.

The event is being streamed online across Konami's official channels.

How can I watch Konami Press Start? Konami is livestreaming the event across its official YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The stream itself will likely go live shortly before the event itself begins. The YouTube feed will have subtitles in 13 different languages. Konami has promised exclusive content during the stream.

When is Konami Press Start? Konami Press Start begins at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. The broadcast is expected to last 37 minutes, Konami has said.

Hello! Good morning and welcome to the indy100 live blog covering the Konami Press Start event! We'll be building up to the event and covering all the announcements from it as they happen. We already know there will be extended looks at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f and more has been promised too. Keep it locked for all the very latest as it happens with our live blog.

