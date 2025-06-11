How does Cyberpunk 2077 really run on Nintendo Switch 2?

Cyberpunk 2077's Nintendo Switch 2 port has been hailed as a technical achievement - it's been dubbed the "miracle port" and the "impossible port" by experts.



It's a huge game to have running day one on the Switch 2 and it's definitely an accomplishment from the developers at CD Projekt Red, who have done the port in-house, and shows the muscle the new console has.

Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2 is the Ultimate Edition, meaning it contains the Phantom Liberty expansion.

But how does it actually run on the new console? Let's find out.

To be clear, this isn't a full review of Cyberpunk 2077. What's in the game is already well documented, as is its rocky launch and the brilliant improvements CD Projekt Red has managed to deliver.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 utilises Nvidia's DLSS (deep learning super sampling) to upscale image quality without sacrificing performance.



CD Projekt Red said its game can hit 1080p at 30fps consistently in quality mode across both docked and handheld, with performance mode reaching 1080p at 40fps when docked and 720p at 40fps handheld.

The studio has also used VRR (variable refresh rate) when in handheld mode to ensure the game runs as it should too.

As with Cyberpunk 2077 across all of its platforms now, the Switch 2 version includes cross-save, so it was easy to pick up where indy100 left off with a previous save on the PS5 and start a new one to check out the opening again too.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is at its best in handheld mode / CD Projekt Red

When docked, indy100 played Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 on a Samsung 43 inch 60hz TV, meaning the 40fps performance mode could not be experienced as a 120hz TV is required for this. So, quality mode it was.

Motion blur was used throughout (we know, we know). It helps with the 30fps having played this previously on a PS5 at 60fps but the game does look more crisp without.

Make no mistake, of course Cyberpunk 2077 is going to look better on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. But the Switch 2 port does a fantastic job of making it feel like the inevitable losses are not glaring.

From indy100's experience, in docked mode, the game looks great and performance was largely stable. Even during sections of fast-paced action, the game held up very well.

But it's handheld mode where the Switch 2 port of Cyberpunk 2077 really shines.

The game just looks awesome in quality mode on handheld. The Switch 2's much improved screen really makes this game look spectacular and the colours pop off of it, perfect for Night City's high contrast setting. The game is a triumph in quality mode when playing this way.

It's really good in performance mode too - at the risk of stating the obvious, it noticeably doesn't look anywhere near as good running at 720p but the 40fps here helped gameplay feel smooth and was very welcome in action-packed moments. Quality was the preferred mode with handheld here though.

To note, battery life when playing Cyberpunk 2077 from a full charge lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours so make sure the console if fully charged before taking this on the go.

There is much less traffic and fewer NPCs in Night City on the Switch 2 / CD Projekt Red

Back to performance - to run through a handful of small negatives, across both docked and handheld, there is the very occasional moment where the game stutters. Phantom Liberty's Dogtown (an expansion that was not released on the previous generation of consoles) is most prone to this.

There's also the odd anomaly that appears such as a black frame, again most noticeably when in Dogtown, but it's nowhere near frequent enough to detract from the overall experience.

Loading times are predictably slower than on other consoles and PC too.

Car and NPC density is nowhere near what it is on these platforms either to ensure the game runs smoothly. There are usually a lot of cars and characters roaming the streets of Night City and these have been noticeably scaled down on the Switch 2.

It does make Night City feel a lot more empty and lifeless in this regard when travelling around it.

In terms of Switch 2 controls, Cyberpunk 2077 can be played with motion, mouse and touch controls.

As well as the Joy-Cons and Pro controller offering traditional options, players can use motion controls to perform swings and dodges with a blade, throw knives, reload and heal, mouse controls so it can be played more like on PC with better precision when aiming and touch screen to navigate menus more easily.

These give players much more freedom as to how they want to play Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2 and it was fun to experiment and try out these different control types.

The new one indy100 primarily used was the touch screen when navigating menus in handheld mode. Motion and mouse controls were fun to experiment with but being more of a traditional console gamer, indy100 still preferred the usual Joy-Con or Pro controller setup. That's not to say the different controls were not good though - this was just down to personal preference.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is an incredible port and shows what the new console can already do / CD Projekt Red

All in all, Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2 is simply a fantastic port and it truly stands out when playing in handheld mode.

For Nintendo diehards and those who have not yet played this game, indy100 cannot recommend it highly enough and urge players to experience it immediately.

Admittedly, indy100 will still be primarily playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 when at home. But aided by its seamless crossplay, the Switch 2 offers the perfect portable experience to continue this game when out and about.

CD Projekt Red said the Nintendo Switch 2 is the "best way" to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on the go. And the studio isn't wrong. The studio has worked incredibly hard on this and it shows.

