Nintendo Switch 2 rumoured to be announced and released very soon

The highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console is rumoured to be announced and released very soon, according to the latest leaks online.

According to a rumour posted in Weibo and the Famiboards gaming forum, the Switch 2 console will be announced in January and released in March.

The Weibo rumour also says shipments of the consoles have already been sent out to a number of different regions with around 650,000 units shipped so far.

It adds hundreds of thousands of Switch 2 components have been made since September and the rumoured T239 SOC, an advanced mobile processor, that will power the console has been shipped in large quantities.

This comes after streamer Stephen Georg posted on X / Twitter that he received an email that told him about an "upcoming game" that was "rolling out" between January and March for "Nintendo Switch(es)", adding: "That Switch 2 is right around the corner."

The Famiboards post also said Pokemon HOME will be on Switch 2 but it "will have a different host and developer".

This is all speculation at this time and none of this has been confirmed or denied by Nintendo.

Elsewhere, it was recently 'leaked' that Nintendo is preparing for a "massive launch" with "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017" when the original console went on sale.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.



An analyst followed that by saying not an update before the end of 2024 would be "unlikely".

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

A release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

