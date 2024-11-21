Nintendo Switch 2 will have a "massive launch" with a leak claiming the number of consoles available when it releases will be "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017", which is when the original console went on sale.

The coded leak was posted on Famiboards by the same user who drew a sketch of what they claimed to the upcoming console, reports Nintendo Life.

The leaker said: "The initial stock quantity has been finalised and the factory will plan production accordingly. I can't disclose the exact number but for the IS market alone, it's roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017."

It was deciphered on the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and the poster described the launch as "massive".

Redditors have been sharing their thoughts.

2Dement3D said: "If they're expecting that many early sales, it must have some great launch titles."

Decimator1227 said: "Hopefully it won't be as hard to get one like the first Switch then. And hopefully it's out before those stupid tariffs happen."

Darkone586 said: "I wonder if Nintendo will do some sorta pre order if you have the membership, which imo could make it easier to get one, still it's gonna be tough."

GameZard said: "It will still sell the entire stock in a day."

NoGoodManTH said: "I hope this means less chance of the new console being scalped by scalpers on day one."

The leaks have not been confirmed by Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 will have a "massive launch" according to the latest leak / Felix Marx, iStock

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.



An analyst followed that by saying not an update before the end of 2024 would be "unlikely".

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

A release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

