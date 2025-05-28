Nintendo Switch 2 LIVE: Console leak blasted as 'joke' by fans

Nintendo Switch 2's launch is just around the corner with the console releasing worldwide on June 5.

Demand for it is huge - preorders have been selling out across the globe and retailers' restock continues to be snapped up very quickly by those who have not secured one yet. There are still many who haven't managed to secure one.

Nintendo has said it is confident it can keep up with the high demand though and is continuing to prioritise manufacturing as many consoles as possible.

For all the latest on all things Nintendo and Switch 2 as they happen, keep it locked with our dedicated live blog below.

Switch 2 leak blasted as 'joke' by fans Wario64, an insider and dataminer, has commented on claims there are Switch 2 consoles out there "in the wild" but they cannot be used until the official launch date. The user initially Tweeted a video which seems as though it showed the Switch 2 console. It has been taken down due to a copyright claim. This was then quoted with a screenshot of someone saying "Nintendo locked the Switch 2 it needs update to function so I am waiting for June 5 to unlock it". And in reply to this Tweet, Wario64 said: "Another person shared with me that they have a Nintendo Switch 2 as well. I have no permission to post pics but can share that when they try to boot a Switch 1 game, a message prompts 'please connect to the internet and update your system'. Needs update to boot a game." Nintendo has already confirmed there will be a Day One patch for the console and it seems this will need to be installed before it can be used, meaning it needs to be connected to the internet. In the comments to Wario64's latest posts, some X / Twitter users are not happy about it. One user said: "What a joke." "That explains why there's no info on how well or not backwards compatibility works yet, or how it enhances games," another said. A third commented: "Hopefully Nintendo doesn't botch this Day One and the update is live and easy to access." "So if you don't have internet you can't use the system? That's crazy if it's true," another said. But a fifth commented: "Considering the list of games that need patches and updates to work properly with the Switch 2, this is not surprising. Nothing to get worked up over."

Elsewhere from Indy100, if the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World are worth the price after being hands-on with both and the three best features of the new console.

