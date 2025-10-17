Pokemon Legends: Z-A 'legendary NPC dialogue' trend is flooding the internet

Pokemon games are renowned for brilliant lines of dialogue from NPCs, whether they're funny, a bit leftfield or surprisingly deep.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is no different and all kinds of different examples have been flooding social media from amused players.



Loads and loads keep popping up but the first one that seemed to spark it all off was posted on X / Twitter by @HoodlumCallum only around 30 minutes after the game released.

The user posted a screenshot with the caption: "Legendary NPC dialogue."

The screenshot shows two lines of dialogue from an NPC that said: "You can't change the nickname of a Pokemon you got in a trade. Urk. I'm so sorry for giving a weird name to the Pokemon I traded you."

Another user quoted that tweet and said: "We raise you perhaps the most relatable Pokemon NPC dialogue of all time."

A screenshot shows a young NPC playing a Nintendo Switch saying: "I forget what we learned in school but I remember Pokemon's names!"

(Never have more true words been spoken...)

The one that's got the most interaction though has been a line of dialogue from one NPC saying: "If I'm upset, giving my partner's Poke Ball a little squeeze helps."

Oo er...

Sticking with unlikely things to see in a Pokemon game, another posted a screenshot of a NPC saying: "I'm sick and tired on this life. I just want to smell Pokemon!"

One posted "me" with a screenshot of a NPC saying: "*sigh* Another day without being reincarnated as a Pokemon..."

Another said "I like this kid" while posting a screenshot of Naveen saying: "I-I was just raised better than to let food go to waste."

A rather dark one was spotted of a NPC saying: "'Eyes! Aim for the eyes!' Those were my brother's last words..."

Another posted an amusing video of Tracie saying: "Let's see what sort of Pokemon is, shall we? According to my Pokedex... It stores up electricity inside itself, then turns so aggressive that it may attack its trainer."

Tracie then turns to the player's trainer and looks at them with a brilliant shocked expression.

Another dark line of dialogue was spotted of a kid saying: "People, Pokemon... We're all going to die someday, aren't we?"



And another said "I'm crying" after spotting a NPC saying: "My partner bites my butt when we lose in battles."

Never change, Game Freak.



Pokemon Legends: Z-A is out now on Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch.



