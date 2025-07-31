GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update from 'leaker' is everyone's worst fear

GTA 6, arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time, is just over 10 months away from releasing and leaks, rumours and speculation about it continue to swirl.

The last official update from Rockstar Games came at the start of May when the studio released trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

This came shortly after Rockstar announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

For all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 GTA 6 live blog below.



Red Dead Redemption 3 could release a lot sooner than you think Red Dead Redemption 3 could release in 2028, according to a new report Rockstar Games An analyst has reportedly said they expect Rockstar Games to release Red Dead Redemption 3 in 2028 to capitalise on Take-Two's development cycle. A translated article from kr.investing.com says Alec Brondolo, an analyst at Wells Fargo, predicts RDR3 will release then because it's "the peak free cash flow period in Take-Two's current development cycle". Wells Fargo, a leading financial services company in the US that's considered one of the 'Big Four' banks, started coverage of Take-Two on Monday (28 July) with an 'overweight' rating and a price target of $265, according to the report. This seemingly reveals Wells Fargo has a very optimistic forecast for the future potential of Take-Two's trading levels and Take-Two could capitalise on that by releasing RDR3. Read the full story here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen and Switch 2 port rumours are swirling again Rumours about a next gen and Switch 2 RDR2 port are back Nintendo & Rockstar Games A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been confirmed and rumours of a Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen and Switch 2 port have picked back up. A next gen port for RDR2 has been widely speculated for a while now, along with a release on Switch 2, given that Red Dead Redemption released on the Switch in August 2023. Renowned insider NateTheHate said there's "always a chance" a RDR2 port could appear at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. This has not been officially confirmed. We're covering the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase live so to keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, check out our live blog for it here.

Less than 300 days to go Based on the current release date of 26 May 2026, there are now less than 300 days to go until the release of GTA 6. That's going on what we absolutely know so far and not what has been rumoured or speculated about any potential delays.

Eight year development cycle reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours Redditors have been reacting to former Rockstar Games environment artist David O'Reilly seemingly confirming GTA 6 will have an eight year development cycle by the time it releases. unqiuecartridge posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "This doesn't include the pre-production which supposedly started around 2015 according to multiple leaks. Pretty sure this makes it the longest dev cycle for a Rockstar game." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. endividuall said: "These games are so massive that I don't think anything less than eight years is a reasonable expectation." DaRealAyman said: "God I can't wait for this game." timelordoftheimpala said: "I swear Rockstar exists in a bubble outside of the game industry, because only they could spend eight years developing a game with upwards of a thousand people working on it at any given time, and not have to worry about any of the usual turbulence felt by the AAA industry."

GTA 6 development will be eight years confirms former developer A former Rockstar Games developer has seemingly confirmed rumours that GTA 6 will have been in development for eight years by the time it's released. David O'Reilly worked at Rockstar as an environment artist and worked on GTA 5, RDR2 and even GTA 6. He said he worked on the latter up until he left the studio in 2023. In an interview with Kiwi Talkz, he said: "I worked on it for five years but I had no idea about the storyline other than it had two characters." That means by the time 2026 comes around, the game will have been in development for eight years. This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Fans react to potential release date delay from GTA6 Gamers in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to claims from someone understood to be an insider that the game's release date could slip again to September 2026. XavierEL1 posted: "Ngl I still think it's May but another delay wouldn't surprise me, it's Rockstar Games." And others have been sharing their thoughts. lazerblam said: "Until I hear it from Rockstar themselves, clown take, downvote deployed." Gullible-Promotion26 said: "Rockstar probably won't be able to tell if they can reach their deadline until November-December, so we can't really do anything with this info." SirLovesPeaches said: "If there's a delay, I feel it's going to be delayed till October."

Lewis Hamilton will 'cancel' work when GTA 6 releases Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he will "cancel" all of his work when GTA 6 comes out to play it. Speaking on stage to fans at an event ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, he said: "I'm a big gamer, is anyone here a big gamer? "I play a lot of Call of Duty for sure but I like Assassin's Creed, Gran Turismo, I'm dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out, GTA 6. "That's the one I'm waiting for. I'll have to cancel all of my work when that comes out."

Release date update from 'leaker' is everyone's worst fear Someone understood to be an insider has shared an update on GTA 6, claiming the game could be delayed to September 2026. X / Twitter user @millieamand, who says in their bio they "work proudly within the video game industry", said: "planned release: May 2026 but internal talks suggest a possible slip to Sep". The user also claimed the standard game will cost £69.99 with deluxe and premium editions offering increasingly earlier access to GTA Online along with "PS5 marketing" and "console bundles". None of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games veteran makes bold 60fps claim Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij says some players "might prefer" playing GTA 6 at 30fps rather than 60fps to enjoy an improved experience of how the game looks. Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009. When asked about why GTA 6 could be difficult to reach 60fps, he posted on X / Twitter: "It's a trade off. At 30fps you can render twice as many polygons compared to 60fps. For a competitive action game you'd always go for the high frame rate but for GTA you might prefer the visual details." That basically means a lower frame rate means the game will look better at the sacrifice of how smooth it runs, with a higher frame rate improving the smoothness while sacrificing how good it looks. It's not currently known if GTA 6 will run at 60fps.

'Bet you didn't notice this' from GTA6 A Redditor has spotted something interesting with the American date for the release of GTA 6. Redditor paul_paints posted: "05/26/26, 05 26, 5 2 6." Accompanying this is the logo for GTA 5 going into GTA 6. And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Star_Chaser_158 said: "Well 5 + 2 + 6 is 13 and 1 + 3 is 4 so I think this might also confirm a GTA 4 remaster." JoshyRB said: "This is just a coincidence." chickendoener said: "Are we already at this point of the subs cycle again?" The sub is back.

GTA 6 'biggest game of our lives' declares Twitch boss, expects future PC release Twitch chief monetisation officer Mike Minton, who is known as the Twitch 'Money Guy', has declared GTA 6 as "likely the biggest game of our lives". In an interview with MeinMMO, he said: "First, the focus will be on the single-player campaign. That will be a key point. This game will likely be the biggest game of our lives, at least as we know it, and there will be a huge hype around it. "Then there will probably be a cycle around the online multiplayer at some point later, which will be an even more important segment in the life cycle of this game on Twitch because that's where the magic begins to happen. "And hopefully, as you say, roleplaying will be available, whether through the necessary mod support or direct support from the developers if they choose to go that route. I don't know. "And then there's also going to be a PC phase somewhere. They are only releasing it for consoles. So there are a lot of things and milestones in the launch of this game."

18 "bugs" and "unfinished things" spotted in official GTA 6 content from GTA6 A Redditor has reposted 18 different "bugs" and "unfinished things" claimed to have been spotted in official GTA 6 content from Rockstar Games. Redditor Fluffy-Cat2826 posted screenshots highlighting what YouTuber KerstHD claims to have spotted. They include what are claimed to be incorrect reflections, missing shadows, render issues and more. And it's drawn some brilliant comments. Wild-Impression3394 said: "You just delayed the game for another year." MogosTheFirst said: "There are a lot of bugs and visual glitches in the trailer and screenshots, which funny enough, makes me more hyped for the game because it proves these are all in-game instead of pre-rendered." itsRobbie_ said: "Some of these are reaching but some are real yeah." pipinfalcao said: "Yea that's it I'm not playing it >:(" General_War_2446 said: "This is it, this is what happens just after two months of no new news."

87-page trailer 2 analysis document shared online from GTA6 A GTA community called The GTA VI Analysis Team, along with help from the Mapping project and r/GTA6 Discord communities as well as GTA Forums, has published an 87-page document analysing what trailer 2 has revealed about the game. It contains in-depth details about characters, story and lore details, missions, weapons, activities, radio stations and loads more. More detailed bios about main protagonists Jason and Lucia are included as part of that and the document is incredibly visual and well presented. It's a seriously impressive effort.

Rockstar Games is changing the way players listen to music in game An industry insider has claimed there will be a brand new "music mode" in GTA 6 which would allow players to use their own favourite tunes in the game. HipHopGamer claimed details about GTA 6 potentially running at 60fps on PS5 Pro stemmed from him and as part of that, he also revealed what he says is a brand new "mode". In a post on X / Twitter, HipHopGamer said: "I can confirm that GTA 6 will also feature A mode similar to the ESPN NFL 2K5 custom music mode, it's gonna be major and most likely it will come post launch but the fact is, is that it's coming." ESPN NFL 2K5's custom music mode let players use their own music instead of the game's soundtrack. It could be the case then that players will get to create their own playlists or even radio stations in GTA 6. None of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 trailer 1 recreated in real life from GTA6 Redditor JandoBlue19 has recreated GTA 6 trailer 1 in real life - and Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have loved what they've seen. Jumpy1012 said: "That's actually so sick." kemalpasha said: "Holy s*** that's legit awesome! Plz remake trailer 2." atomicitalian said: "Well done. What an awesome project, you did a great job."

Rockstar gave map glimpse 'most people missed' @GTAVI_Countdown, a X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has spotted what's described as a "glimpse" of the expected GTA 6 map that "most people missed". One of the artworks shared by Rockstar in the huge content dump at the start of May appears to show Leonida Keys which is where trailer 2 starts.

60fps performance achievable on one console it's claimed by leaker A renowned leaker has claimed GTA 6 will run at 60fps on PS5 Pro and that Sony and Rockstar Games are working together on PS5 GTA 6 bundles. Detective Seeds posted on X / Twitter: "As of right now, 60fps is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA 6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release. "Should see several GTA 6 / PS bundles in the next marketing push. This info is from a Playstation engineer who has provided highly accurate and verified info several times in the past." In a follow-up Tweet, the leaker said: "This particular person has been my best friend for over 30 years and we grew up together so they are not a random person I stumbled into talking games." To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.