GTA 6 Autumn 2025 release date sends social media into meltdown

The announcement Grand Theft Auto 6 will release in Autumn 2025 has sent social media into meltdown.

Take-Two, which owns Rockstar Games, issued a press release detailing its financial performance ahead of explaining it further in an earnings call.

It reported on Q4 in the financial year for the company, along with its overall performance in the full financial year and forecast for the next - with the expected timeline for GTA 6 being shared as part of that.

In the release, Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said: "As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion.

"Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.

"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

At the end of the earnings call, a Q&A was hosted with shareholders asking further questions to Take-Two bosses.

Zelnick was further asked about the release of GTA 6 and said: "We narrowed to Fall 2025 and we feel really good about that release date.

"Rockstar hasn't given details of expectations, they released a wonderful trailer which broke the internet and there will be more news from Rockstar in the fullness of time."

Karl Slatoff, president of Take-Two, was asked about the increased expectations of the commercial impact of the GTA series.

He said: "GTA 5 continues to perform so well, we've sold more than 200 million units and we continue to be pleased of sales of the full game.

"Market's anticipation for GTA 6 is at fever pitch and expectations are high in this boardroom and everyone around the world in terms of the perfection that Rockstar delivers."

