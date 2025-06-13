One of the best co-op games in years releasing on the Nintendo Switch 2 that has multiplayer in its DNA should be a match made in heaven.

But unfortunately, there's one simple thing indy100 can't look past with Split Fiction on the new console.

Split Fiction is a multiplayer co-op game from Hazelight Studios where two players take on the roles of two unpublished writers, Mio who writes sci-fi and Zoe whose work is in fantasy.

They have both been allured by the potential of finally having the opportunity to share their stories with the world and players play through their stories and ideas; there is so much variety through its levels and gameplay.

They start as complete opposites forced to work their way through each level together before forging an unforgettable bond and each individual's story, plus the way their relationship grows, takes players on a unique journey. It's absolutely brilliant.

It can only be played in co-op, meaning two players have to play together at any one time.

But there's a catch - despite the Switch 2 having two Joy-Con controllers right there ready to go, they cannot be used individually in Split Fiction. In other words, the left and right Joy-Cons cannot be split and have to be used together, limiting couch co-op.

indy100 was left quite shocked at this. We thought this would be a given.

Split Fiction cannot be played with one set of split Joy-Cons / Hazelight Studios / EA

One of the most innovative and original designs of the Switch and Switch 2 is the ability to play co-op with ease. If players are with a friend or family member, it's so easy to play something together with each person using one Joy-Con, even when the console is not docked.

But Split Fiction disappointingly limits this. It feels like a huge opportunity has been missed here even though co-op with others online works better than ever.

In all fairness, original Switch Joy-Cons can be used so for those who have held onto the original console, they're in luck. For those who have traded in their Switch, do not have one anymore or never had one, they'll need another set of Joy-Cons or compatible controller to play couch co-op.

And that's a huge shame.

The game runs at 30 fps, lower than on other platforms, but it's stable throughout. The graphics are not as impressive as other platforms either, especially around some character details and how some levels look, but this doesn't hugely detract from the game.



GameShare works with Split Fiction and impressively, it can even be shared with original Switch consoles. Crossplay and Friend's Pass are still supported too, meaning if someone a player wants to play with doesn't own the game on the same platform, or even own the game at all, it can still be played with them.

GameChat has been integrated as well and for those with a compatible USB-C camera, it's great seeing players reactions to things happening in real time.

Split Fiction is still a brilliant game despite indy100's grievances about couch co-op not being as accessible as it could be / Hazelight Studios / EA

indy100 absolutely loves Split Fiction. Having played through it when it released on PS5, it's truly with a heavy heart we're writing this because of how darn good it is. It's one of the best co-op games we've ever played.



What should set Split Fiction apart on the Switch 2 specifically is the ability to more easily than ever play one of the best co-op games in years on a console that's designed for multiplayer. It's right there for the taking and is successful in doing this in an online setting.

But needing at least two sets of Joy-Cons severely limits couch co-op and is incredibly frustrating, especially as this is how indy100 plays the vast majority of co-op games.

