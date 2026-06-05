Steam Machine: Everything we know so far about Valve's new console

Valve, which is the company behind popular PC platform Steam, is releasing a new console called Steam Machine.

It's a small, cube-shaped gaming PC that can run games up to 4K resolution and at 60 fps (frames per second).

Steam Machine is designed to play games when connected to a traditional TV but can also be used in the ways a regular PC can too when connected to a monitor.

Here's everything we know so far about the Steam Machine.

The new Steam Machine / Valve

What has been announced about Steam Machine?

Valve announced the Steam Machine in November 2025 and shared loads of details about to expect.

It's a cube that's about six inches in length, width and depth and is designed to be discreet. It has a LED strip light towards the bottom of the console, showing console status or customisable options, and the front panel can be switched out.

It has the power of more than six Steam Decks combined and runs SteamOS. Valve says the console runs quietly even when running demanding AAA games. Steam game libraries can be accessed and games within that played seamlessly.

In terms of ports, the console has ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, one USB-C and four USB-A. Gaming will run at 4K and 60 fps (frames per second) using FSR (which renders game at a lower resolution before upscaling it).

There will be two versions of the console with different storage options - one at 512GB and another at 2TB, both of which come with additional microSD storage. There is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and the console's power supply is built in.

It can be used as a gaming PC or a traditional PC. Your own apps and operating systems can be installed. Steam Machine can also stream games to other devices.

When will Steam Machine release?

Valve recently shared a blog post confirming Steam Machine will ship this summer.

It said: "Today we are expanding the Verified program to include Steam Machine and Steam Frame, both of which are shipping this summer.

"As with Steam Deck Verified, the goal is to help customers understand the out-of-box experience for a given title on these new devices and how smoothly a game will run with no user work or configuration required."

A specific release date is not yet known.

Could Half-Life 3 be a launch title for Steam Machine? / Valve

How much will Steam Machine cost?

The cost of the Steam Machine is officially unknown and in a Valve FAQ response, the company said memory and storage shortages are impacting pricing plans at present.

This was highlighted recently as Valve confirmed huge price rises for its Steam Deck consoles.

Steam Deck OLED 1TB previously cost $649 - but it's gone up by a staggering $300 to $949. The 512GB model previously cost $549 but is now priced at $789, a $240 increase.

This has sparked widespread speculation the Steam Machine could cost around the four-figure mark but again, nothing has been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

What else has been speculated about Steam Machine?

The start-up video appeared to 'leak' in December, seemingly showing a square box with a light blue dot in it. It then swells in size before the outer box spins like a cog before it then cleverly morphs into the Steam logo, giving people online memories of Nintendo GameCube's start-up screen.

And a renowned gaming insider has claimed the heavily speculated Half-Life 3 could be a launch title for it.

Both of these are unconfirmed at present.

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