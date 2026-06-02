Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis release date, price and pre-orders 'revealed'

It seems a release date delay for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, its price and pre-order details may have accidentally been 'revealed' by Amazon.

Wario64 claims to have spotted Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Steam codes go up for pre-order on the site, with two different editions. It was also claimed the game will release on 10 February 2027, delayed from its initial release window of 2026.

A standard edition of the game is understood to cost $59.99 with a deluxe edition costing $69.99. The deluxe edition is said to come with 48-hour early access and an early unlock of the 'Parisian Outfit' with post-launch DLC available at no extra cost too.

Pre-orders of any edition of the game are understood to have a 'Survivor Outfit' early unlock. The listings containing these claimed details have since been taken down.

At the time of writing, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' specific release date, pricing and pre-order details have not been officially confirmed.

This comes immediately after brand new screenshots for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis were spotted on the game's listing on the PS Store.

Spotted and posted by a number of accounts across social media, the game's page (which has been checked by Indy100) shows five brand new screenshots from Legacy of Atlantis.

All five of them show Lara Croft in action in different settings, either dual wielding her pistols, taking in the stunning settings before her, solving puzzles, platforming or taking on dinosaurs.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis could appear at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play and news of more content or a specific release date could tie in with this - however this is speculation at the time of writing.

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