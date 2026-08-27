XBOX Project Helix LIVE: CEO answers disc drive question

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma answered a question if Microsoft's upcoming Project Helix console will launch with a disc drive or not.

Microsoft's next-generation XBOX console is already "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking all sorts of speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Rumours suggest Project Helix could be a hybrid console and gaming PC, with backwards compatibility also expected to continue to be a major part of Microsoft's next-generation strategy.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below has all the latest release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, XBOX and Microsoft announcements, alongside breaking news, as it happens.

XBOX Project Helix disc drive question answered by CEO Asha Sharma XBOX CEO Asha Sharma was asked a question about if the Project Helix will launch with a disc drive. Speaking to BBC, she responded: "This next generation, we have to be thinking about efficiency and affordability alongside performance." Speaking about the upcoming launch of XBOX's disc-to-digital programme, she said: "I know players love physical media and I know there's a lot of benefits in digital media and I want to make sure people have a choice."

XBOX Project Helix expected feature already rolling out XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has confirmed a new feature is rolling out which is expected to be available on the upcoming Project Helix. There have been a number of claims from insiders online that XBOX Project Helix will launch with a disc drive, unlike the speculated PS6. A feature XBOX recently confirmed is a disc-to-digital programme where gamers with physical discs can insert them into the console to obtain a digital license for them. And Sharma confirmed gamers can start taking advantage of this new feature. On X / Twitter, she said: "Your physical game library is more than a collection of discs. It holds years of memories and stories worth preserving. "Starting next week, XBOX Insiders can unlock a digital entitlement for supported physical games. We'll start with thousands of titles and add more as we can."

XBOX 25th anniversary collection officially revealed XBOX has revealed details of a 25th anniversary collection of products with third-party partners. Called 'Designed for XBOX 25th Anniversary Collection', Razer has teamed up with XBOX for limited edition translucent green keyboards, mice and earphones. Also part of that collection are 8BitDo controller charging docks, Backbone Pro controllers, a PowerA backpack and the GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX. All of them are now available to pre-order.

New XBOX handheld console details officially revealed ASUS has confirmed pre-order and price details for the upcoming ROG XBOX Ally X20 handheld console - and it's not looking cheap. Pre-orders are now open for the company's 20th anniversary handheld gaming PC which will release on 15 October. It has an OLED, 7.4 inch screen with a refresh rate of 120hZ and peak brightness of 1,400 nits with further technical updates too, marking quite a significant mid-generation update on the ROG Ally X. In the US, the console can be pre-ordered as a standalone for $1,299.99.

Limited edition XBOX price 'leaked' The price of the limited edition XBOX Series X25 has been 'leaked' online by a renowned insider and it paints a bit of a bleak picture of what this could mean for the price of the XBOX Project Helix. The XBOX Series X25 console is an upcoming limited edition of the XBOX Series X to tie in with the 25th anniversary of XBOX. The console and controller will both be in a translucent green. billbil-kun from Dealabs has revealed this limited edition console will cost €899.99 and this usually converts to $899.99 in the US. This price has not been officially confirmed by XBOX at the time of writing.

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