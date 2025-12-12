Every single thing on your favourite luxury creators' Christmas wish lists in 2025

Christmas is around the corner, and while we'll very much enjoy unwrapping a new pair of socks or kicking off the festivities with some new pyjamas, it's safe to say that much of our inspiration now comes from social media.

Some brands have completely dominated our feed this year, from Hailey Bieber's Rhode, to luxe luggage brand, Rimowa, and we're already predicting a common theme through everyone's Christmas hauls: Luxury.

What's more, the demand for luxury gifts has been fuelled in recent years too, with growth in the market increasing by a whopping 30 per cent between 2019 and 2023, and 40 per cent of the luxury consumer base being those under 40.

Long story short: There's going to be some seriously lust-worthy Instagram posts on the way. Plus, sometimes it's better to invest in something that'll last than give in to fast fashion, right?

Rimowa Suitcase

Rimowa

You can recognise a Rimowa suitcase in almost any airport thanks to its silver outer-shell, and owner likely scowling at anyone who runs into it. It is £1,130, after all. But it has also become the ultimate 'it' girl suitcase, and thanks to its lifetime guarantee, you should never have to buy another travel bag again.

Aluminium Original Cabin suitcase, Rimowa, £1,070

Diet Coke machine

Ask any Caesar salad-eating-french-fry-loving person what their dream gift would be - and we present to you, an at-home Diet Coke dispenser. This money-can't-buy bit of kit is the same as you'd find in a bar or restaurant, serving you up ice cold glasses of the good stuff all day long.

Lexxola travel case

Lexxola

If you're someone who just throws everything into your bottomless pit of a bag and hopes for the best, let this be your sign to make 2026 your most organised year yet. This Lexxola travel case has become a viral favourite, and it's easy to see why. It holds everything from their sunglasses, to your jewellery, beauty items, and even cans of drink.

Jet-setter travel case, Lexxola, £90

Workout earphones

Beats by Dre

Finding earphones that deliver both in performance and style are hard to come by, so it makes total sense that Beats by Dre have stood the test of time. Their new Powerbeats Fit delivers enhanced durability and improved in-ear comfort with a redesigned wingtip that is just as stable as Powerbeats Pro 2’s earhook - it's never too early to start getting accessorised for your 2026 fitness goals, is it?

Powerbeats Fit, Beats by Dre, £199.95

The ultimate smoothing hair arsenal

Remi Cachet

If you're a hair extension-wearer, you need a great maintenance kit to go alongside them, and Remi Cachet are the brand of choice, seen on the likes of Margaret Qualley, Joey King, and Kim Kardashian this year alone. This luxe Sleek & Smooth set has everything you need to keep your hair looking...well, exactly that.

The Sleek & Smooth Gift Set, Remi Cachet, £65

Ear climber

Sally Skoufis

Step aside, bags, statement earrings and ear climbers have been the go-to accessory of 2025, and we're particularly fond of this luxe black pearl and lab white diamond piece from Sally Skoufis - perfect for those after-dark moments.

Eclipse Ear Crawler, Sally Skoufis, £170

Polo Bear...everything

Ralph Lauren

Haven't you heard? It's a Ralph Lauren Christmas! And no homage to Polo Bear would be complete without collecting as many cosy knits as possible emblazoned with the iconic motif in a different outfit. Simply adorable.

Polo Bear jumper, Ralph Lauren, £545

Elevated games

Camilla

Everyone's ditching going out-out for nights on the sofa with friends, and it's the little touches that go a long way. These playing cards featuring a one-of-a-kind print are coffee table-worthy in every single living room during the colder months and beyond.

Playing cards, Camilla, £86

What are you asking Santa for?

