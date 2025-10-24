Oh how the other half live give, and if the 2025 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide is anything to go by, it's a great year to be a billionaire.

The annual aspirational wish list curates Christmas gifts with price tags beyond comprehension, and the ideas on it are never anything short of outrageous.

The Christmas Book has been a tradition since the 1920s, but only began becoming a PR move in the 1960s and beyond, when founders of the luxury department store, Stanley Marcus and his brother Edward, sold two $176,000 Beechcraft airplanes as a Christmas gift idea.

Since then, the items on the list have only gotten more extreme, whether a 2,000-year-old Egyptian mummy case (for a cool $12,000), a $30 million Boeing business jet, or a $20 million personal submarine, listed in 2000.

In 2024, the department store offered the chance to own an 18th-century royal caleche for $1.9 million Nieman Marcus

However, after dropping your millions, you can rest easy knowing that a portion of proceeds from the one-of-a-kind gifts goes to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting the next generation to fulfil their full potential.

The gift guide has become such a spectacle that brands are now desperate to secure a spot on it, and many of the gifts available are designed specifically for Neiman Marcus.

The 2024 edition had some big ticket items, which included a $1.9 million 18th century royal caleche, a $777,777 18-carat yellow diamond necklace and safari experience, a fashion styling experience with Emily in Paris costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi for $175,000, and a $55,000 Manolo Blahnik shopping trip.

2025's final cut isn't one to turn your nose up at either - here's everything in the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide...

A trip on Four Seasons' inaugural yacht voyage $115,000

Four Seasons

If you don't own a yacht already, this is probably the next best thing, because Neiman Marcus are offering the chance for four guests to hop on Four Seasons' inaugural yacht journey, as they take their luxury hotel experience to the ocean for the first time.

The 679-foot vessel will be welcoming guests on an invitation-only basis in spring 2026 to sail across the Mediterranean in one of its 95 suites - luckily yours will be the three-bedroom Loft Suite spanning two levels, complete with a private splash pool, outdoor gym, sauna, steam room, and panoramic ocean views - so you don't need to worry about space.

What's more, you'll also receive a $10,000 Neiman Marcus Gift Card to make sure you can bring all of the essentials with you.

Annie Leibovitz portrait session - $500,000

If you're someone who requires 500 photos before they can finally pick one for Instagram, then this gift might actually be a good investment for you.

For $500,000 you can have a four-hour portrait session with one of the most famous photographers on the planet, Annie Leibovitz, at her New York studio.

Leibovitz is renowned for photographing the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Keith Haring, and Demi Moore.

You'll have a private consultation with Leibovitz to explore your creative vision and expectations for the photoshoot, before getting glammed up by her team, and getting snapped by the 76-year-old legend herself.

As well as your images, following the shoot you'll receive 100 signed copies of her new release to "share with your personal and philanthropic circles", and get an "insider’s visit to the Manhattan offices of Phaidon Press, Leibovitz’s publisher".

Custom Christian Louboutin riding saddle - $47,000

Neiman Marcus

One way to impress at a stable is to pull out your one-of-a-kind Christian Louboutin saddle, adorned with 17,000 sapphire-toned strass crystals.

This custom piece made specifically for the fantasy guide took over 100 hours of craftsmanship, and features glossy red leather stirrups that mirror Christian Louboutin’s iconic shoe soles; a seat and fenders re-crafted with Italian leathers from the atelier’s archives, and a row of 155 polished spikes, often seen on the brand's handbags.

Hedley Studios x Bugatti Baby II (Neiman Marcus Edition) - $135,000

Neiman Marcus

If you've ever dreamed of owning a Bugatti, this could be as good as it gets, because this 75 per cent scale reimagining of the Type 35, also known as the most victorious race car of its era, could be yours this Christmas.

The Neiman Marcus edition has a bold, red exterior inspired by their storefront, and the car was hand-built by British automotive atelier Hedley Studios using a 3D scan of an original 1924 French Grand Prix car.

Hopefully you have a big garden to bomb about in, as the car isn't considered road-legal, and you'll have to sign a liability waiver before you take it for a spin.

Luxury Yellowstone to Amangiri expedition - $490,000

Amangiri

Travel bucket lists are about to get a major upgrade, because a nonchalant half a million dollars can buy you an 11-day 'odyssey' for four people through the expansive American West with EXP Journeys.

The breathtaking trip will see you trek through the desert landscape, before unwinding at a luxury camping spot in Montana’s Paradise Valley.

Beekeeping, horseback rides across sweeping valleys, a wolf presentation, and tours of Lamar Valley and the geyser basins, are all scheduled activities on the trip, and you'll even spend a day on Lake Powell boating, jet skiing, hiking, and rappelling into hidden canyons, before enjoying a desert dinner.

You'll even get to stay at A-lister favourite, Amangiri, for three nights (where rates are up to $12,000 per night).

Plus, Neiman Marcus will donate $10,000 to their foundation for the purchase.

Artemest x Kiton bespoke trunk - $180,000

Artemest

If there were ever a reason to actually keep your wardrobe tidy, it's purchasing this $180,000 bespoke trunk in collaboration with Artemest and Kiton.

Your new trunk will be meticulously crafted by one of Artemest’s master artisans and upholstered in Kiton’s signature fabric; customised to suit your lifestyle, before you embark on a private wardrobe consultation in one of the brand’s U.S. boutiques.

What's more, there's also the option to travel to Kiton's headquarters in Naples or Palazzo Kiton in Milan for a private tour and plush dinner to match.

Crayola personalised pet statue - $64,000

Neiman Marcus

We're all pet-obsessed, but anyone who drops $64,000 on the purchase of a custom pet statue made from crayons earns themselves the unofficial "owner of the year title".

This gift joins forces with renowned contemporary artist Herb Williams, to create a huge, 3D sculpture of your furry friend, sculpted from thousands of Crayola pencils.

You’ll also have the opportunity to explore your own creative side with a guest in a private art class hosted by Williams.

Paris getaway with Christofle - $185,000

Pexels/Christofle

The masters of French silversmithing, Christofle, have been creating their renowned, luxurious egg-shaped cutlery sets since 1830, and now, you can take a trip to Paris to go behind-the-scenes of just how they bring their work to life.

On your three-night trip, you'll be staying in a palace hotel in the city, before embarking on one-of-a-kind adventures, including a private tour of Charles Christofle’s most famous works, from the Palais Garnier’s golden statues to the Opéra Comique’s front door.

Plus, no trip to Christofle is complete without a custom Mood set for yourself, engraved with your initials.

With the purchase of the Christofle Paris Getaway & Exclusive Mood Fantasy Gift, Neiman Marcus will donate $5,000 to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation - however, you'll have to pay for your own flights - not that it matters if you're dropping the price of a house on cutlery.

