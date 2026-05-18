ATEEZ revealed as BST Hyde Park act as Justin Bieber rumours fall flat

K-pop powerhouse ATEEZ have been announced as a surprise addition to this year’s BST Hyde Park line-up, with the group set to perform on 28 June in their UK-exclusive show of the year. Special guests and support acts are yet to be revealed.

BST Hyde Park 2026 will also welcome a huge roster of stars, including Garth Brooks, Pitbull, Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, Lewis Capaldi and Duran Duran, alongside Open House events including Run With Mo Farah 3K and Move & Mind With Davina McCall.

ATEEZ fans soon took to social media to share their excitement over the announcement, with one writing: "Can't wait to see ATEEZ bring the energy to Hyde Park, hope the weather holds up."

Another shared: "ATEEZ HEADLINING HYDE PARK? Oh, the UK is about to experience the greatest performers in K-pop rn... ticketing is going to be an absolute bloodbath, good luck to everyone (especially me)."

However, others were left disappointed after suspecting the surprise headliner would be Justin Bieber.

"I‘m mad at b****es who acted so sure about Justin doing BST Hyde Park. I hope you get your karma for getting everyone's hopes up for basically nothing," one hit back.

One quipped: "Justin is not headlining BST for my birthday, so what even is the point anymore?"

BST Hyde Park





BST Hyde Park 2026 Dates

The full schedule for BST Hyde Park currently includes:

Saturday, 27 June — Garth Brooks

Sunday, 28 June — ATEEZ (NEW)

Monday, 29 June — Davina McCall: Move & Mind

Tuesday, 30 June — Run With Mo

Friday, 3 July — Maroon 5

Saturday, 4 July — Mumford & Sons

Sunday, 5 July — Duran Duran

Friday, 10 July — Pitbull

Saturday, 11 July — Lewis Capaldi

Sunday, 12 July — Lewis Capaldi

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.