Taylor Swift reveals the real reason she won't do the Super Bowl half time show

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift shut down rumours that she declined the Super Bowl halftime gig because of footage rights.

Instead, she explained she’s far too caught up in supporting her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, during the season: “I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field… doing this very dangerous, high‑pressure sport.”

Despite informal outreach via Roc Nation, Jay Z and his team, she said: “I’m just too locked in.”

