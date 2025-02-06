Authorities have reportedly claimed Bianca Censori will not face legal action over her Grammy's 'nude' stunt alongside Kanye 'Ye' West.

For the blissfully unaware, the 30-year-old architect was spotted on the Grammy red carpet on Sunday (2 February) with husband, West, who was sporting an all-black ensemble.

Censori however, was wearing a black coat with slicked-back hair and minimal make-up. After the pair shared a few private words, Censori dropped the coat to reveal herself completely naked, covered in a sheer mini-dress with no underwear.

While the internet let out a collective gasp and turned to social media to express their confusion and concerns around public indecency, the LAPD has reportedly offered their stance on the matter.

According to TMZ, the police department stated there would be no legal action on the back of the Grammy Awards stunt as it was a private event and no one contacted the police.

Furthermore, lawyer Andrea Oguntula told Page Six: "While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.

"It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident."

Getty Images

While West later turned to Instagram with claims the couple "beat the grammies (sic), and suggested his wife was the "most Googled woman on the planet," Censori's mother kept her response short and sweet.

On Wednesday (5 February), she reportedly told Daily Mail Australia reporters: "We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can."

Alexandra added: "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.