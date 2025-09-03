Chloe Malle has officially been named Anna Wintour's successor as the Head Of Editorial Content of American Vogue, and while she's spent 15 years at the publication, there's one tiny detail that could indicate this was written in the stars for her all along.

75-year-old Wintour isn't necessarily taking a step back, and will instead take the reigns as Chief Content Office of Condé Nast, and become Editorial Director for the 29 different editions of Vogue around the world.

The Editor-in-Chief title will be retired by the publication.

Malle, 39, will instead take over the day-to-day running of the American magazine, having joined the company as Social Editor in 2011, and acted as Editor of the website since 2023, as well as hosted its podcast 'The Run-Through'.

Getty

“Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue,” Malle said in the announcement.

Meanwhile, Wintour, who has spent 40 years as Editor, noted: “Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new."

However, it's not the Brown graduate's qualifications or connections that's caught people's attention (she most recently interviewed then-Lauren Sánchez ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos), but rather, her mother.

But, this is not your typical quote-unquote case of nepotism, as Malle is the daughter of American actor, Candice Bergen.

How on Earth did that get her the job at Vogue, we hear you ask?

Well, it didn't. But her mother has done that job before...technically.

Sex & The City

One of Bergen's most notable roles was as Enid Frick, Carrie Bradshaw's Vogue Editor in Sex And The City.

Enid Frick first appeared on Sex and The City in season four episode 17, then subsequently return in seasons five and six.

She also featured in the franchise's movie, and returned for the And Just Like That reboot as the character, thought to be loosely inspired by Anna Wintour.

A coincidence or fate?

"Living for this crossover", one person wrote on X amid the announcement.

Bergen herself has actually been on the cover of Vogue too, appearing front and centre during her modelling career in 1967.

It was always meant to be.

Why not read...

People are fascinated by Anna Wintour's $77 salad order

Anna Wintour laughs off fake Met Gala myth

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter