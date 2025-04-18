Coachella 2025 is officially underway, and with Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Post Malone all topping the headline slots on the main stage - it's set to be just as big for weekend 2.

The line-up also has no shortage of other huge artists who have made their mark in music over the last 12 months, including FKA Twigs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Keinemusik, and Jennie.

Plus, on top of that, we get to see all of our favourites from the celebrity and influencer crowds in their finest get-up for the occasion. Consider us sat.

The performances will be broadcast as they happen on YouTube via the official Coachella account, so whether you're watching from home, or just looking for the performance times while crying over the $70 you just spent on a burrito in Indio, we've got you.

Here are all of the key performance times for Coachella 2025...

Friday

Coachella Safety Guide: 6 Tips You’ll Be Glad You Knew unbranded - Lifestyle / VideoElephant

(All times are local)

Coachella Stage

3pm - Gabe Real

4:20pm - Thee Sacred Souls

5:40pm - Marina

7:05pm - Benson Boone

9pm - Missy Elliott

11:10pm - Lady Gaga

Outdoor Theatre

2:50pm - Tiffany Tyson

4:05pm - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

5:25pm - The Go-Go's

6:45pm - Tyla

8:20pm - The Marías

10:30pm - Parcels

Sonora

1pm - Doom Dave

2pm - Glixen

3pm - Vs Self

3:50pm - Tops

5pm - Julie

6:10pm - Kneecap

7:30pm - Los Mirlos

8:40pm, Speed

10pm - HiTech

Gobi

1:20pm - Saison

2:15pm - Parisi

3:30pm - Maribou State

4:45pm - 4Batz

5:55pm - D4vd

7pm - A.G. Cook

8:15pm - Artemas

9:30pm - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

10:40pm - Indo Warehouse

Mojave

1:30pm - Sincerely, Manolo

2:35pm - Ravyn Lenae

3:40pm - Saint Jhn

4:50pm - Lola Young

6:05pm - Djo

7:20pm - Eyedress

8:35pm - Miike Snow

10:05pm - The Prodigy

Sahara

1:45pm - Massio

2:55pm - Austin Millz

4pm - Chris Lorenzo

6:15pm - Three 6 Mafia

6:10pm - Sara Landry

7:45pm - Lisa

9:10pm - Yeat

10:25pm - GloRilla

11:50pm - Mustard

Yuma

1pm - Erez

1:45pm - Coco & Breezy

2:45pm - Moon Boots

3:45pm - Shermanology

4:45pm - Damian Lazarus

5:45pm - Beltran

7pm - Tinlicker

8:15pm - Pete Tong b2b Ahmed Spins

9:45pm - Chris Stussy

11:15pm - Vintage Culture

Quasar

5pm - Coco & Breezy x Kaleena Zanders

7pm - The Martinez Brothers x Loco Dice

Saturday

Getty

(All times are local)

Coachella Stage

2:45pm - Skrause

4pm - Jimmy Eat World

5:25pm - T-Pain

7:15pm - Charli XCX

9:05pm - Green Day

11:40pm - Travis Scott

Outdoor Theatre

2:45pm - Megatone

4pm - Tink

5:05pm - Japanese Breakfast

6:25pm - Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

8:15pm - Clairo

9:45pm - Above & Beyond

11:20pm - The Original Misfits

Sonora

1pm - Tristan Juventud x Tótem

1:50pm - Prison Affair

2:40pm - Together Pangea

3:50pm Judeline

5pm - Underscores

6:10pm - Blonde Redhead

8:30pm - VTSS

9:50pm - El Malilla

Gobi

1:30pm - Elusive

2:10pm - Medium Build

4:05pm - Glass Beams

5:15pm - Viagra Boys

6:30pm - 2Hollis

8:20pm - Darkside

9:40pm - Beth Gibbons

11pm - Rawayana

Mojave

2pm - Record Safari

3:10pm - Weezer

4:45pm - Yo Gabba Gabba!

5:55pm - Sam Fender

7:15pm - Ivan Cornejo

8:25pm - Hanumankind

9:45pm - Horsegiirl

11pm - The Dare

Sahara

1:50pm - Talón

3:05pm - Salute

4:10pm - Alok

5:25pm - Disco Lines

6:45pm - Shoreline Mafia

8:35pm - Enhyphen

9:50pm - Mau P

11:30pm - Keinemusik

Yuma

1pm - Haai

2pm - DJ Gigola

3pm - Layton Giordani

4:15pm - Klangkuenstler

5:30pm - Indira Paganotto

6:45pm - Infected Mushroom

8pm - Mind Against b2b Massano

9:30pm - Amelie Lens

11pm - Eli Brown

Quasar

6pm - Fcukers DJ set x Haai

8:15pm - Barry Can't Swim x 2manydjs x Salute

Sunday

Getty

(All times are local)

Coachella Stage

3pm - Jacqk Glam

4:05pm - Shaboozey

5:25pm - Beabadoobee

7pm - Junior H

8:35pm - Megan Thee Stallion

10:25pm - Post Malone

Outdoor Theatre

3:40pm - Meute

5pm - Keshi

6:15pm - Still Woozy

7:45pm - Jennie

9:10pm - Zedd

10:55pm - Polo & Pan

Sonora

1pm - Sin Rastro

2pm - Kumo 99

3pm - Bob Vylan

4:10pm - Wisp

5:20pm - Soft Play

6:30pm - Circle Jerks

7:40pm - Ginger Root

9:05pm - Snow Strippers

Gobi

1:30pm - WaveGroove

2:40pm - Hope Tala

3:45pm - The Beaches

5pm - Amaarae

6:20pm - Mohamed Ramadan

7:25pm - BigXthaPlug

8:35pm - Arca

9:55pm - Amyl and the Sniffers

Mojave

1:45pm - PennyWild

3pm - Fcukers

4:10pm - Muni Long

5:25pm - Jessie Murph

6:40pm - Rema

8pm - Basement Jaxx

9:25pm - Kraftwerk

Sahara

2pm - Tom Breu

3:40pm - Interplanetary Criminal

5pm - Ben Böhmer

6pm - Sammy Virji

7pm - Boris Brejcha

8:10pm - Chase & Status

9:35pm - Ty Dolla $ign

10:55pm - XG

Yuma

1pm - Yulia Niko

2pm - Amémé

3pm - Desiree

4:30pm - Tripolism

6pm - Sparrow & Barbosa

7:30pm - Dennis Cruz

9pm - Francis Mercier

10:30pm - Dixon b2b Jimi Jules

Quasar

5pm - Odd Mob

7pm - Tiesto





Why not read...

Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga fans go wild for 'incredible' detail in performance

Coachella's 'criminal' food prices blasted by attendees

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.