Coachella 2025 is officially underway, and with Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Post Malone all topping the headline slots on the main stage - it's set to be just as big for weekend 2.
The line-up also has no shortage of other huge artists who have made their mark in music over the last 12 months, including FKA Twigs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Keinemusik, and Jennie.
Plus, on top of that, we get to see all of our favourites from the celebrity and influencer crowds in their finest get-up for the occasion. Consider us sat.
The performances will be broadcast as they happen on YouTube via the official Coachella account, so whether you're watching from home, or just looking for the performance times while crying over the $70 you just spent on a burrito in Indio, we've got you.
Here are all of the key performance times for Coachella 2025...
Friday
Coachella Safety Guide: 6 Tips You’ll Be Glad You Knew unbranded - Lifestyle / VideoElephant
(All times are local)
Coachella Stage
3pm - Gabe Real
4:20pm - Thee Sacred Souls
5:40pm - Marina
7:05pm - Benson Boone
9pm - Missy Elliott
11:10pm - Lady Gaga
Outdoor Theatre
2:50pm - Tiffany Tyson
4:05pm - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
5:25pm - The Go-Go's
6:45pm - Tyla
8:20pm - The Marías
10:30pm - Parcels
Sonora
1pm - Doom Dave
2pm - Glixen
3pm - Vs Self
3:50pm - Tops
5pm - Julie
6:10pm - Kneecap
7:30pm - Los Mirlos
8:40pm, Speed
10pm - HiTech
Gobi
1:20pm - Saison
2:15pm - Parisi
3:30pm - Maribou State
4:45pm - 4Batz
5:55pm - D4vd
7pm - A.G. Cook
8:15pm - Artemas
9:30pm - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
10:40pm - Indo Warehouse
Mojave
1:30pm - Sincerely, Manolo
2:35pm - Ravyn Lenae
3:40pm - Saint Jhn
4:50pm - Lola Young
6:05pm - Djo
7:20pm - Eyedress
8:35pm - Miike Snow
10:05pm - The Prodigy
Sahara
1:45pm - Massio
2:55pm - Austin Millz
4pm - Chris Lorenzo
6:15pm - Three 6 Mafia
6:10pm - Sara Landry
7:45pm - Lisa
9:10pm - Yeat
10:25pm - GloRilla
11:50pm - Mustard
Yuma
1pm - Erez
1:45pm - Coco & Breezy
2:45pm - Moon Boots
3:45pm - Shermanology
4:45pm - Damian Lazarus
5:45pm - Beltran
7pm - Tinlicker
8:15pm - Pete Tong b2b Ahmed Spins
9:45pm - Chris Stussy
11:15pm - Vintage Culture
Quasar
5pm - Coco & Breezy x Kaleena Zanders
7pm - The Martinez Brothers x Loco Dice
Saturday
Getty
(All times are local)
Coachella Stage
2:45pm - Skrause
4pm - Jimmy Eat World
5:25pm - T-Pain
7:15pm - Charli XCX
9:05pm - Green Day
11:40pm - Travis Scott
Outdoor Theatre
2:45pm - Megatone
4pm - Tink
5:05pm - Japanese Breakfast
6:25pm - Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
8:15pm - Clairo
9:45pm - Above & Beyond
11:20pm - The Original Misfits
Sonora
1pm - Tristan Juventud x Tótem
1:50pm - Prison Affair
2:40pm - Together Pangea
3:50pm Judeline
5pm - Underscores
6:10pm - Blonde Redhead
8:30pm - VTSS
9:50pm - El Malilla
Gobi
1:30pm - Elusive
2:10pm - Medium Build
4:05pm - Glass Beams
5:15pm - Viagra Boys
6:30pm - 2Hollis
8:20pm - Darkside
9:40pm - Beth Gibbons
11pm - Rawayana
Mojave
2pm - Record Safari
3:10pm - Weezer
4:45pm - Yo Gabba Gabba!
5:55pm - Sam Fender
7:15pm - Ivan Cornejo
8:25pm - Hanumankind
9:45pm - Horsegiirl
11pm - The Dare
Sahara
1:50pm - Talón
3:05pm - Salute
4:10pm - Alok
5:25pm - Disco Lines
6:45pm - Shoreline Mafia
8:35pm - Enhyphen
9:50pm - Mau P
11:30pm - Keinemusik
Yuma
1pm - Haai
2pm - DJ Gigola
3pm - Layton Giordani
4:15pm - Klangkuenstler
5:30pm - Indira Paganotto
6:45pm - Infected Mushroom
8pm - Mind Against b2b Massano
9:30pm - Amelie Lens
11pm - Eli Brown
Quasar
6pm - Fcukers DJ set x Haai
8:15pm - Barry Can't Swim x 2manydjs x Salute
Sunday
Getty
(All times are local)
Coachella Stage
3pm - Jacqk Glam
4:05pm - Shaboozey
5:25pm - Beabadoobee
7pm - Junior H
8:35pm - Megan Thee Stallion
10:25pm - Post Malone
Outdoor Theatre
3:40pm - Meute
5pm - Keshi
6:15pm - Still Woozy
7:45pm - Jennie
9:10pm - Zedd
10:55pm - Polo & Pan
Sonora
1pm - Sin Rastro
2pm - Kumo 99
3pm - Bob Vylan
4:10pm - Wisp
5:20pm - Soft Play
6:30pm - Circle Jerks
7:40pm - Ginger Root
9:05pm - Snow Strippers
Gobi
1:30pm - WaveGroove
2:40pm - Hope Tala
3:45pm - The Beaches
5pm - Amaarae
6:20pm - Mohamed Ramadan
7:25pm - BigXthaPlug
8:35pm - Arca
9:55pm - Amyl and the Sniffers
Mojave
1:45pm - PennyWild
3pm - Fcukers
4:10pm - Muni Long
5:25pm - Jessie Murph
6:40pm - Rema
8pm - Basement Jaxx
9:25pm - Kraftwerk
Sahara
2pm - Tom Breu
3:40pm - Interplanetary Criminal
5pm - Ben Böhmer
6pm - Sammy Virji
7pm - Boris Brejcha
8:10pm - Chase & Status
9:35pm - Ty Dolla $ign
10:55pm - XG
Yuma
1pm - Yulia Niko
2pm - Amémé
3pm - Desiree
4:30pm - Tripolism
6pm - Sparrow & Barbosa
7:30pm - Dennis Cruz
9pm - Francis Mercier
10:30pm - Dixon b2b Jimi Jules
Quasar
5pm - Odd Mob
7pm - Tiesto
Why not read...
Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga fans go wild for 'incredible' detail in performance
Coachella's 'criminal' food prices blasted by attendees
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.