Justin Bieber has announced that not only will he be headlining Coachella for the first time in 2026 - but it'll mark his first major comeback since cancelling his tour midway through in 2022.

Until last month, the singer has had a largely low-key few years, welcoming his first son, Jack Blues, with wife, Hailey, in August 2024.

But it's been all systems go since he dropped seventh studio album Swag on 11 July, and subsequently Swag II on 5 September.

Now, it's been announced he'll be taking over The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in April next year, alongside fellow headliners, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

It's not known whether what's been dubbed 'Bieberchella' will be an homage to his more recent tracks, or take an Eras-style approach - which let's be honest - is what everyone is secretly hoping for.





While Bieber has never headlined Coachella before, he's been a guest performer multiple times over the years including with Daniel Caesar in 2022 to promote their 'Peaches' collaboration - and he's a long-time attendee of the affluent festival.

The news is a far cry from headlines about the 31-year-old at the start of the year, when concern was sparked by his erratic public behaviour, and most notably, a row with paparazzi saw him "standing on business" went viral.

But, fans are just glad to see he's back to being himself - because this highly-anticipated show has been a long time coming.

"So happy he is getting his flowers... they tried to make us hate him", one person wrote.





"Justin Bieber deserves it, he has been through ups and downs, so happy to see he's on the list", another added.

"About time! His performances have been getting better lately. That Coachella lineup looks stacked", a third praised.





Other artists on the lineup for Coachella, which will run from 10 - 19 April 2026, include The XX, Addison Rae, The Strokes, and Teddy Swims.

Chance to register for the sale is now open and can be done here.

If Coachella wasn't already on your bucket list - it almost definitely will be now.

Why not read...

Justin Bieber's 'Swag II' just dropped – here's the latest from song lists to special features

Lewis Capaldi urges Justin Bieber to text him back after being ghosted

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.