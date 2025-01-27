Chilling doorbell camera footage shows 'devil' approach home with sinister sign

Footage from a doorbell camera in Texas captured the chilling moment somebody dressed as the devil turned up outside a house while holding a sign referencing a Bible verse.

The homeowner, based in Carrollton, about 20 miles north of Dallas, was not at home when the incident occurred but had checked her Ring camera around 8pm on January 18 and was taken aback by what she saw.

"My husband and I had gone out to dinner, and we had stopped off at the store to pick up a Powerball ticket and I was waiting in the car for him and my Ring notification went off," the homeowner - who wanted to remain anonymous - told CBS News.

"And the person popped up on the video with that goat mask on and they were approaching my door."

At her doorstep was a person sporting a black sweatshirt and a red goat mask with a sign that read: "Revelation 20: 1-15."

"I'm scared, I'm scared to leave the house. I'm scared to be at the house," the homeowner said and noticed that the person had pretended to knock on her door.

She also noted that the Bible verse on the sign the stranger was holding was "about the end of times".

"It's about judgment day. I freaked out. I mean I was... I couldn't even think of anything."

The woman then called Carrollton police, though the stranger had already left her property by then.

A report has been filed with local police who say they found no crime had occurred but the situation is being monitored and the homeowner says she's been told police will be patrolling the neighborhood.

The incident has also spooked locals as neighbour Gloria Johns said: "It's really scary. I'm not aware of anything like this ever happening and I hope they catch him".

Residents are being told by local authorities to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

