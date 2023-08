A doorbell camera has caught the bizarre moment a wasp appeared to fly up and 'ring' it.

In the clip, the insect can be seen hovering around the door, before flying up to the lens of the home CCTV system.

Alex, a firefighter from Dallas, Texas, USA, said: "I opened up the app to see who it was and saw a replay of the wasp flying away.

"No other bugs have done it before."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter