Elon Musk is apparently ready to end his stint in the White House sooner rather than later.

The tech billionaire has divided opinion by leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which aims to cut US government spending and jobs. One of Musk’s most controversial moves was commanding all federal workers to submit weekly emails listing five accomplishments they achieved; failure to comply would be considered a resignation.

Musk’s heavy-handed approach has drawn criticism, with backlash targeted towards his car brand Tesla in particular. DOGE has overseen the removal of tens of thousands of government workers and has frozen trillions of dollars in federal grant funding.

DOGE was created through one of Trump’s executive orders and operates as an advisory body. The White House later clarified Musk’s actual role, explaining that he is an unpaid government employee, a designation which allows him to work for 130 days or less for the government. This suggests Musk’s exit will happen in late May or early June.

Musk has yet to announce his departure date Brandon Bell / Getty

However it is unclear precisely when the SpaceX founder will leave the government. Sources claim that Musk is ready to bid farewell as he is tried of the “slew of nasty and unethical attacks from the political left,” The Washington Post reports, quoting an anonymous source close to the matter.

Musk is said to believe his exit will not “diminish” the power or work of DOGE, which is his “brainchild”. The source said DOGE team members are “already established across scores of federal agencies".

“No one can say DOGE has not achieved a historic amount of success. The results speak for themselves,” a senior White House official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Trump also 'soft launched' Musk's breakup with DOGE a mere few weeks ago.

When asked whether DOGE would continue to operate without Musk, Trump told reporters at an Oval Office briefing on Monday, 31 March: “Well, I can’t tell you that... I can say this that, a lot of the people that are working with DOGE are the secretaries and heads of various agencies – and they’ve learned a lot and they’re dealing with the DOGE people.

“I think some of them may try and keep the DOGE people with them," he continued.

“But, at a certain point, I think it will end.

"At some point, he’s going to be going back. I’d keep him as long as I can keep him – he’s a very talented guy. You know I love very smart people. He’s very smart and he’s done a good job."

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.



Why not read:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.