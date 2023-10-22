Former Love Island star Georgia Harrison ‘in talks to run as Labour MP’

Georgia Harrison has had her eye on political activism over recent times, and she’s now revealed that she’s been in talks with the Labour party to potentially run as an MP.

Harrison, 28, first rose to prominence after starring on Love Island and The Only Way is Essex.

Over the last few years, Harrison has made the headlines for helping send reality TV star Stephen Bear to prison for leaking an intimate video between them. Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in jail.

The jury found Harrison was unaware she was being recorded when the reality star filmed them having sex on CCTV, before posting it to Only Fans to make money. Since then, Harrison has campaigned for victims of revenge porn.

Now, Harrison has said that she’s had "serious conversations" with Labour MPs about running for the party.

The former reality star’s interest in political activism has grown over recent times, having attended the Labour conference in Liverpool and met with a number of MPs.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Speaking to The Sun, Harrison said that the people she spoke to from the party said it would be possible for her to run for the party.

"They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with,” she said, before adding that they told her to think properly about the possibility.

Speaking back in March on Good Morning Britain, she was asked whether a career in politics could be on the cards and she replied: "I've been really enjoying campaigning so far so if people think I've got a spark and people think I'd be good for it then I'd always be happy to step into a role.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter