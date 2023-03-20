Georgia Harrison says revenge porn case could inspire drastic career change

Georgia Harrison has admitted her revenge porn case against Stephen Bear and the outpouring of love she received could inspire her to go into a career in politics.

She appeared on GMB this morning (20 March), where she was praised for how 'articulate' she has been on recent political show appearances and was asked if she'd consider going in that direction.

"I've been really enjoying campaigning so far so if people think I've got a spark and people think I'd be good for it then I'd always be happy to step into a role", she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters