Georgia Harrison exposes threatening voice notes from Stephen Bear

Voice notes between Stephen Bear and Georgia Harrison have come to light in a new documentary exploring the cruel world of revenge porn.

Harrison has made the headlines in recent weeks for helping send reality TV star, Bear, to prison for leaking an intimate video between them - but he appeared to deny responsibility in the WhatsApp messages between the pair.

"What the f*** are you going on about?" he asks. "You're painting me out to be someone I'm not, it's not fair."

Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in jail.

