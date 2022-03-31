Daniel Radcliffe calls himself the ‘intimacy coach’ on The Lost City

Daniel Radcliffe has described himself as 'the intimacy coach' on the set of new movie, The Lost City, when Channing Tatum had a nude scene alongside Sandra Bullock.

In part of the movie, Bullock is pulling leeches off the Magic Mike star's naked body, and according to Radcliffe, he was on hand to supervise.

In an interview, the pair were asked who helped most in the sexier scenes of the film. "I was the intimacy coach...I was basically saying 'just crack on'," he told POPSUGAR. "Daniel also served as HR," Bullock added.

